Create a 1-minute informational video for new distributors, detailing the basics of our flagship product. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring a friendly AI avatar to present key information, complemented by a clear and articulate voiceover generation, ensuring easy comprehension for all new team members looking for a comprehensive distributor training video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 90-second product education video targeting experienced sales team members, focusing on the advanced features of our latest software update. This video should adopt an engaging and dynamic visual style with prominent on-screen text highlights, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality to quickly convert technical documentation into a digestible format, ensuring all nuances are covered with precision using this AI training video generator.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute comprehensive supplier training video for our supply chain partners, outlining new compliance protocols. The video's aesthetic should be informative and sleek, utilizing various templates & scenes from HeyGen's library to present complex information clearly, while a reassuring audio tone guides partners through each step of the process, facilitating automated content creation for recurring updates.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a concise 45-second onboarding video for new internal staff, providing a quick tour of essential company tools and resources. This video should be friendly and inviting, featuring a welcoming AI avatar and uplifting background music, with the flexibility to use aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various internal platforms, ensuring a seamless and efficient introduction for every new hire, embodying the power of AI-powered scripting.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use Distributor Training Video Generator

Create engaging and informative distributor training videos with ease using our AI-powered tool. Follow these steps to make the process seamless and effective.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by drafting a comprehensive training script. Our AI-powered scripting tool helps you create engaging content that fits the training objectives, ensuring clarity and relevance for your distributors.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a range of AI avatars to act as the spokesperson in your video. With lifelike avatars, your training videos maintain a professional tone while enhancing engagement.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers & Subtitles
Utilize our voiceover generation feature to add natural-sounding audio to your script. Enhance accessibility and comprehension by including AI-generated subtitles that align perfectly with the spoken content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Effortlessly
Once your training video is complete, export it in HD video resolution for crisp quality. Distribute the content effortlessly across multiple platforms to reach all your distributors effectively.

Deliver Inspiring Distributor Sales Content

Generate powerful, motivational videos to ignite enthusiasm and drive sales performance within your distributor network.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support AI-powered video generation for training purposes?

HeyGen simplifies AI-powered video generation by using text-to-video technology, AI avatars, and customizable templates, ensuring efficient and scalable distributor training video creation.

Can HeyGen assist in generating AI voiceovers for my training videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers advanced voiceover generation, allowing seamless integration of AI-driven voiceovers into your training videos, enhancing engagement and information retention.

What features does HeyGen offer for branding in AI-generated videos?

HeyGen provides branding controls such as logos, colors, and aspect-ratio adjustments, enabling businesses to maintain consistent brand identity across all their AI-generated training content.

Does HeyGen support automated content creation for multi-platform distribution?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI-driven approach streamlines automated content creation, offering easy export and resizing capabilities for efficient multi-platform distribution of training videos.

