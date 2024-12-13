Create Stunning Videos with Our Marketing Video Maker

Leverage AI avatars for seamless video creation and boost your video marketing strategy with ease.

490/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at small business owners and entrepreneurs, this 60-second video delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's video creation tool. Discover how AI avatars and voiceover generation can transform your video marketing strategy, making it more efficient and impactful. The video employs a sleek, modern aesthetic with clear, professional narration to guide viewers through the seamless process of video creation, emphasizing the tool's capability to optimize SEO and enhance video distribution.
Prompt 2
For content creators and social media managers, this 30-second video offers a glimpse into the creative potential of HeyGen's video editing software. Highlighting the use of AI captions and subtitles, the video demonstrates how these features can boost accessibility and engagement. The visual style is fast-paced and colorful, with energetic background music that complements the narrative, showcasing how easy it is to produce polished videos that captivate audiences.
Prompt 3
This 90-second video is crafted for marketing teams looking to improve their collaborative efforts. It highlights HeyGen's team collaboration features, showing how multiple users can work together seamlessly to create cohesive video content. The video uses a clean, minimalist visual style with a calm, informative voiceover, illustrating the process of using text-to-video from script and media library support to ensure brand consistency and effective video distribution.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Distributor Marketing Video Maker

Create engaging marketing videos with ease using our AI-powered video creation tool.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with AI Avatars
Start by selecting from a range of AI avatars to give your marketing video a professional touch. These avatars can help convey your message effectively, ensuring brand consistency across all your content.
2
Step 2
Choose from Customizable Templates
Select a template that aligns with your video marketing strategy. Our templates are designed to be easily customizable, allowing you to maintain brand consistency while saving time on design.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and AI Captions
Enhance your video with voiceovers generated by our advanced AI technology. Additionally, apply AI captions to improve accessibility and SEO optimization, making your content more discoverable.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute on Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and distribute it across your social media channels. This ensures your message reaches a wider audience, supporting your overall video distribution strategy.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers distributors with an AI-powered video creation tool, streamlining the marketing video maker process to enhance brand consistency and optimize video distribution strategies.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight customer achievements through captivating videos that enhance brand credibility and trust.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance my video marketing strategy?

HeyGen empowers your video marketing strategy with AI-powered tools that streamline video creation, ensuring brand consistency and SEO optimization. Utilize templates and voiceovers to craft engaging content effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen a unique video creation tool?

HeyGen stands out as a video creation tool by offering AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities from scripts, allowing for seamless integration of branding elements like logos and colors.

Can HeyGen assist with social media video distribution?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies social media video distribution by providing aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your content is optimized for various platforms.

Does HeyGen support team collaboration?

HeyGen facilitates team collaboration with features like shared media libraries and branding controls, making it easy for teams to maintain brand consistency across all video projects.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo