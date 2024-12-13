Display Ad Video Maker: Create Engaging Ads with AI

Boost engagement and ROAS with professional-grade video ads created using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Discover how easily small business owners and busy marketing managers can create compelling display ad videos. This 30-second video showcases how HeyGen's intuitive interface, powered by an efficient display ad video maker, allows you to transform concepts into high-converting ads. With a dynamic, modern visual style and an upbeat, professional voiceover, we demonstrate using 'Templates & scenes' to quickly launch campaigns, proving that quality video ads don't require extensive resources.

Example Prompt 1
For creative agencies and digital marketing professionals seeking innovation, explore the future of advertising with this 45-second, sleek and engaging demonstration. Witness how HeyGen's AI video ad maker empowers you to craft personalized campaigns. The video features an AI avatar delivering a concise message, highlighting the power of 'AI avatars' and 'Voiceover generation' to bring sophisticated concepts to life, maintaining an innovative visual style.
Example Prompt 2
Global e-commerce marketing teams and international businesses can streamline their ad creation process with this informative 60-second video. Learn how HeyGen acts as your online video ad maker, simplifying the localization of your advertising efforts. The polished visual style, combined with diverse product visuals and clear 'Subtitles/captions', demonstrates how 'Text-to-video from script' ensures consistent messaging across multiple markets, providing a professional and accessible experience.
Example Prompt 3
Social media managers and content creators looking to maximize engagement will appreciate this vibrant 15-second prompt. Learn to craft effective video ads rapidly. This fun, authentic, short-form video, featuring an energetic voiceover, illustrates how HeyGen's powerful video ad maker allows for quick content creation using 'Media library/stock support' and 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for various social platforms, ensuring your message always fits perfectly and grabs attention.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Display Ad Video Maker Works

Create engaging display ad videos effortlessly with our intuitive online video ad maker, designed to bring your campaigns to life quickly.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your display ad project by choosing from a variety of professional video ad templates or start with a blank canvas to set your ad's foundation.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Personalize your video with branding controls to apply your logo and colors, and easily drag-and-drop elements for a unique ad.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Voiceovers
Elevate your ad's message by utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to create realistic Voiceovers in over 50 languages.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Platforms
Finalize your ad by adding subtitles/captions, then export it with aspect-ratio resizing for optimal display on various social platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Dynamic Customer Testimonial Ads

Transform customer success stories into compelling AI-powered video ads, building trust and credibility with potential clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video ad creation with AI?

HeyGen empowers you to become an "AI video ad maker" by transforming your "scripts" into compelling "video ads" with advanced text-to-video capabilities. This streamlines the entire "ad creation process", allowing you to produce high-quality "advertising videos" efficiently.

Can I customize my video ads using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive customization options, enabling you to "customize your video ads" with your "brand colors, fonts, and logo". You can select from various "video ad templates" to create "branded videos" that align perfectly with your marketing strategy.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for video ads?

HeyGen offers cutting-edge "AI avatar" technology and realistic "Voiceovers" to enhance your "online video ad maker" experience. These "AI-powered tools" help create engaging "explainers" and "product films" ready for diverse "social platforms".

What tools does HeyGen provide for multi-platform ad creation?

HeyGen’s intuitive "online video editor" with its "drag-and-drop editor" simplifies crafting "custom video ads" tailored for various "social platforms". You can easily generate "multiple video ad formats" optimized for platforms like "Instagram ads" and others.

