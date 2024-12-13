Boost Conversions with Our Display Ad Video Generator
Transform your ad copy into captivating video ads instantly with our text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft an informative 30-second video aimed at creative teams and digital marketers, illustrating the power of an "AI Ad Maker" for personalized campaigns. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and professional, featuring a friendly "AI avatar" engaging directly with the viewer, enhanced by clear "Voiceover generation". This video should emphasize the customization options, demonstrating how to adapt messages for diverse audiences with an innovative and engaging tone.
Produce a persuasive 20-second "video ad" designed for performance marketers and social media managers, focusing on a strong "call-to-action". The visual presentation should be clean and direct, utilizing bold typography for key messages and crisp product shots, with dynamic transitions. This video should demonstrate the ease of preparing content for various "social platforms" by utilizing HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature for optimal cross-platform reach.
Generate an authentic 25-second promotional video targeted at brand managers and content creators seeking to leverage "UGC Content". The visual and audio style should be vibrant and storytelling, seamlessly blending user-generated clips with high-quality "stock photos and graphics" from HeyGen's "Media library/stock support". This narrative should showcase how compelling stories can be told using diverse visual assets, further empowered by converting a simple script into a dynamic visual narrative via "Text-to-video from script".
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Accelerate High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-impact video ads that drive results, leveraging AI for efficiency and scale.
Craft Engaging Social Media Ads.
Effortlessly create captivating video ads and short clips optimized for various social platforms, enhancing audience engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of video ads?
HeyGen's AI Ad Maker utilizes AI to streamline the production of compelling video ads. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive ad templates empower users to quickly generate engaging video ads without complex editing skills.
Can I customize my video ads with branding elements in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows comprehensive customization of your video ads. You can easily incorporate your brand colors, logos, and specific visual assets, along with stock photos and graphics, to ensure your advertising videos align perfectly with your brand identity.
Does HeyGen offer AI Avatars for display ad videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced AI Avatar technology to bring your display ad videos to life. These AI-powered characters can deliver your message engagingly, making your AI videos stand out and capture audience attention effectively.
What kinds of video ad templates are available for social platforms?
HeyGen provides a wide array of ad templates designed for various social platforms, enabling you to create diverse video variants. These templates are optimized for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, ensuring your video ads perform effectively across different channels.