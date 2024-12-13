Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker

Unlock the power of AI avatars for seamless social media video creation and elevate your brand identity effortlessly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Engage your audience with a 45-second social media video creation that highlights your latest discount offers. Designed for e-commerce brands and digital marketers, this video will utilize HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface and promo video templates to craft a seamless narrative. The visual style will be sleek and professional, complemented by AI voiceovers to deliver your message with clarity and impact.
Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second promotional video that elevates your brand's presence online. Ideal for content creators and influencers, this video will leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your creative ideas into a compelling story. The visual style will be artistic and engaging, with automatic subtitles ensuring accessibility and wider reach.
Prompt 3
Capture the essence of your brand with a 30-second video that focuses on video quality improvement. Targeted at tech-savvy entrepreneurs and video editors, this video will demonstrate the power of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports to optimize content for various platforms. The visual style will be crisp and polished, with royalty-free assets adding a professional touch.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Discount Promo Video Maker

Create engaging promotional videos effortlessly with our AI-powered tools and templates.

1
Step 1
Create with Promo Video Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of promo video templates designed to suit different styles and industries. These templates provide a creative foundation, allowing you to focus on customizing content to match your brand identity.
2
Step 2
Add AI-Generated Titles
Enhance your video with AI-generated titles that capture attention and convey your message clearly. This feature helps maintain a professional look while saving you time on manual text creation.
3
Step 3
Select Royalty-Free Assets
Choose from a vast library of royalty-free assets to enrich your video. Whether you need images, music, or video clips, our media library offers a wide selection to complement your creative ideas.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Video Creation
Once your video is complete, export it in the optimal format for social media platforms. This ensures your promotional content is ready for sharing, maximizing its reach and impact.

HeyGen empowers creators with its AI video editor, offering a seamless promo video maker experience. Leverage video editing tools and promo video templates to enhance your social media video creation strategy.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your brand's impact through dynamic video storytelling that resonates with audiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a seamless promo video creation experience with its drag-and-drop interface and AI video editor, allowing users to effortlessly craft engaging content using promo video templates and royalty-free assets.

What features does HeyGen provide for social media video creation?

HeyGen enhances social media video creation with AI-generated titles, automatic subtitles, and AI voiceovers, ensuring your videos are both captivating and accessible across platforms.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand identity in videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports brand identity by offering branding controls such as logo and color customization, ensuring your videos consistently reflect your brand's unique style.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen empowers creativity with a variety of video editing tools, including text-to-video from script, a rich media library, and aspect-ratio resizing, enabling users to bring their creative ideas to life.

