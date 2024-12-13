Promo Video Maker for Irresistible Discount Ads
Transform your ideas into impactful discount videos instantly with our powerful text-to-video from script feature, perfect for social media.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second compelling ad video showcasing a limited-time offer for a B2B SaaS product, aimed at marketing professionals seeking efficiency. The video should adopt a sophisticated, minimalist visual aesthetic with animated data points and charts, driven by a clear, confident AI-generated voiceover. Highlight the product's value proposition through an AI avatar, making the ad video maker process highly engaging and efficient for marketing campaigns.
How can a fitness influencer launch a new workout program discount effectively to their active and health-conscious followers? Consider a 60-second engaging social media video ad with a motivational and dynamic visual style, incorporating high-quality stock photos and videos of workouts, paired with an inspiring, energetic voiceover. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability allows the influencer to transform a simple script into captivating video ads, ensuring seamless production.
Imagine a concise 15-second custom video announcing a local restaurant's weekday lunch special, designed to attract local food enthusiasts and office workers. The visual approach should be warm and inviting, showcasing delicious food close-ups, accompanied by a friendly, inviting voiceover. To ensure maximum reach and accessibility, the video must feature clearly visible Subtitles/captions, enabling effective promotional video delivery across various platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
High-performing Ad Creation.
Create effective promotional videos rapidly, designed to capture attention and drive conversions for your discount offers.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Produce captivating social media video ads for your discounts, increasing reach and engagement across all platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen serve as an effective promo video maker for my marketing campaigns?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling promotional videos and video ads effortlessly. Our AI-powered platform, with professionally-designed templates and custom video options, allows for rapid content production for your marketing campaigns.
What features make HeyGen an intuitive online video maker for custom videos?
HeyGen offers an intuitive online editor with a drag-and-drop interface, making it easy to produce custom videos. You can enhance your creations with AI avatars, voiceovers, subtitles, and a rich library of stock photos and videos.
Can HeyGen assist in adding professional voiceovers and subtitles to my video ads?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, ensuring your video ads are accessible and engaging. This capability helps you create high-quality promotional video content with ease.
How does HeyGen support brand consistency in promotional videos?
HeyGen enables strong brand consistency in your promotional videos through custom branding controls for logos and colors. You can also leverage a vast media library of stock photos and videos to visually align with your brand's identity.