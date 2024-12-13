Director Message Video Maker: Create Powerful CEO Messages

Transform your script into a compelling director's message with our AI video maker, utilizing text-to-video from script for rapid creation.

312/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 30-second engaging marketing video targeting potential B2B clients, showcasing a new software feature. The visual and audio style should be modern, energetic, and visually crisp, making use of HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to efficiently present key benefits with accompanying dynamic graphics.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second internal corporate video from a director message video maker, intended for department heads, announcing a new company initiative. This video should have a friendly, informative, and personal tone, using HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure clear and consistent delivery, paired with subtle, supportive background music.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 45-second social media video highlighting your company culture for prospective job applicants. The visual style should be authentic, warm, and dynamic, reflecting real team interactions. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes and media library/stock support to quickly assemble compelling visuals that resonate with a creative and collaborative environment.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Director Message Video Maker Works

Craft professional director messages and corporate videos effortlessly with AI, transforming text into engaging visual content in minutes.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Message Script
Begin by pasting your director's message or corporate script directly into the platform. Our AI automatically analyzes the text, preparing it for AI video generation using our text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Spokesperson
Choose from a diverse selection of AI avatars to represent your director. You can also customize voice styles and accents to perfectly match your brand's tone for your AI spokesperson.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals and Branding
Integrate your company's logo, brand colors, and relevant media from our stock library to create a polished and professional corporate video background that aligns with your brand identity using branding controls.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
Finalize your video with automatically generated subtitles for accessibility. Generate your compelling director message video and easily export it for immediate sharing across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Quickly Share Company Updates on Social Media

.

Rapidly create short, impactful AI video messages for social platforms, keeping your audience informed and connected with timely updates.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video projects?

HeyGen empowers creative video creation by offering a wide array of customizable templates and AI avatars, allowing you to easily produce engaging content for various purposes. It functions as an intuitive AI video maker to bring your ideas to life efficiently.

What makes HeyGen an ideal AI CEO Message Video Maker for businesses?

HeyGen is the ultimate business video maker, enabling companies to craft professional corporate videos, including director message videos, with realistic AI spokespersons. Its robust branding controls ensure your video content aligns perfectly with your company's image and messaging.

How does HeyGen simplify the text-to-video creation process?

HeyGen revolutionizes video creation by transforming your scripts directly into compelling videos using its advanced text-to-video capabilities. With seamless script to video functionality and integrated voiceover generation, you can produce polished content with remarkable ease.

Can HeyGen be used for various types of marketing videos and training videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile online business video maker perfect for producing high-quality marketing videos, training videos, and more. With features like automatic subtitles, aspect-ratio resizing, and a comprehensive media library, it caters to diverse communication needs across industries.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo