Direct Response Video Ad Maker: Boost Conversions Fast

Create high-converting video ads with our AI Video Ad Maker, leveraging powerful text-to-video from script to lower production costs.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second dynamic ad targeting digital marketers and agencies, demonstrating how HeyGen's 'AI Video Ad Maker' streamlines the ad creation process. The tone should be modern and authoritative, featuring a lifelike 'AI avatar' presenting the benefits of an 'online video ad maker' with precise 'Text-to-video from script' functionality, ensuring a consistent brand message.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a persuasive 60-second 'Product Video' designed for e-commerce businesses eager to lower their 'production cost' while maintaining high quality. The video should adopt a sleek, professional visual style, utilizing high-quality footage from HeyGen's 'Media library/stock support' to showcase a product, enhanced by clear 'Subtitles/captions' for maximum accessibility and impact.
Example Prompt 3
Create a vibrant 15-second social media ad for startups and social media managers, emphasizing the creation of quick and impactful 'video ads' across various platforms. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually engaging, with dynamic text and an upbeat soundtrack, leveraging HeyGen's 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to effortlessly adapt content for diverse social feeds.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Direct Response Ad Video Maker Works

Craft high-performing direct response video ads quickly and effortlessly. Leverage AI and intuitive tools to drive conversions and amplify your campaign results.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start from Scratch
Choose from a variety of professional video templates designed for direct response or paste your script to generate video with AI, leveraging the power of our templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals and Audio
Utilize the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to add your brand assets, product footage, and generate AI voiceovers for compelling narratives.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements and Calls-to-Action
Integrate clear call-to-action elements and automatically generate subtitles/captions to boost engagement and convey your message effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy Your Ad
Export your video using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ready for immediate deployment across social media and other online platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI-Powered Customer Testimonial Ads

.

Transform customer success stories into powerful, engaging AI videos to build trust and persuade prospects, enhancing your direct response campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video ad production?

HeyGen functions as an advanced AI Video Ad Maker, enabling you to produce highly engaging video ads. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities, complete with realistic voiceovers, to bring your creative vision to life efficiently.

Does HeyGen offer an easy way to create video ads quickly?

Yes, HeyGen provides a streamlined online video ad maker experience with a vast library of video templates and scenes. Our intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows for rapid creation, significantly lowering your production cost and effort.

What branding options are available for my video ads on HeyGen?

HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors directly into your video ads. Easily optimize and export your videos with aspect-ratio resizing to ensure they are compatible with platforms like social media, maximizing your campaign reach and impact.

Can HeyGen help optimize my video ads for better performance?

HeyGen incorporates AI for intelligent content generation, making it easy to create engaging product videos with automatic subtitles/captions. While HeyGen focuses on creation, our robust media library and content flexibility ensure your ads are prepared for any future AI-Powered Optimization strategies you implement.

