Digital Signage Video Maker: Create Stunning Content Fast

Design captivating custom videos for your digital screens with our easy to use software, offering a wide array of professional templates & scenes to streamline content creation.

Craft a dynamic 30-second video targeting small business owners, showcasing how an intuitive digital signage video maker simplifies their marketing efforts. The visual style should be bright and energetic with modern graphics and upbeat, royalty-free music, demonstrating the ease of using HeyGen's templates & scenes to create compelling visuals for their displays. This short piece aims to highlight how simple it is to produce professional video content without needing extensive design skills, positioning it as truly easy to use software.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Digital Signage Video Maker Works

Create captivating video content for your digital screens with ease. Transform your messages into dynamic displays using our intuitive digital signage software.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template or Start from Scratch
Begin by choosing from a variety of professional "templates & scenes" designed for digital signage. Alternatively, start with a blank canvas to build your unique "video content" from the ground up.
2
Step 2
Add Your Media and Customize
Add your own images, videos, and text, or utilize our extensive "media library/stock support". Personalize every element to create stunning, "custom videos" that reflect your brand.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voiceover and Branding
Generate compelling narratives with professional "Voiceover generation" from your script, ensuring consistent "content creation" for your brand messaging.
4
Step 4
Export for Seamless Digital Signage Display
Finalize your creation and Export your video, leveraging "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to perfectly fit any screen. Easily integrate your finished output into your "digital signage software" for effortless playback.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes digital signage video creation, empowering businesses to effortlessly produce captivating video content for their Digital Signage displays. With our easy-to-use software, you can quickly generate high-impact custom videos that grab attention and drive engagement.

Showcase Brand Stories and Testimonials

.

Leverage engaging AI videos to effectively highlight customer success stories and compelling brand narratives on your digital signage screens.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video content creation for digital signage?

HeyGen makes creating compelling video content for digital signage incredibly easy. With its intuitive platform, users can leverage ready-to-use templates and AI avatars to generate professional videos from text scripts, significantly streamlining the content creation process.

Can I customize videos for various digital signage display solutions using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports creating custom videos optimized for diverse digital signage display solutions. You can adjust aspect ratios, incorporate your brand's logo and colors, and utilize a rich media library to ensure your video content looks perfect on any screen.

What makes HeyGen an effective digital signage video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an effective digital signage video maker due to its cloud-based platform and advanced AI features. It allows for quick generation of engaging video content with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making it an easy-to-use software for all your screens.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars enhance digital signage communication?

HeyGen's AI avatars bring a dynamic and engaging element to digital signage video content. They provide a powerful way to deliver messages, create custom videos with human-like presentations, and capture audience attention more effectively than static displays.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo