Digital Services Video Generator for Instant Content
Effortlessly create high-quality videos for social media and marketing using our AI video generator's intuitive text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second informative video targeting marketing managers in the B2B tech sector, explaining a new software feature or service. The visual style should be sleek and professional, incorporating animated infographics and stock footage from the media library, complemented by a confident, articulate voiceover. Emphasize how HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability can effortlessly transform complex written content into engaging, professional videos.
Produce a 30-second viral-style video for social media influencers, demonstrating a quick tip or product review to help them create videos efficiently. The visual aesthetic should be dynamic and trendy, featuring quick cuts, bold text, and a popular background track. Showcase how HeyGen's wide array of templates & scenes allows creators to quickly generate compelling content that captures attention and drives engagement.
Develop a 45-second welcoming onboarding video for new employees, specifically for HR departments looking to improve video storytelling. The visual and audio style should be professional, warm, and inviting, featuring high-quality videos of office environments and friendly AI avatars. Stress the importance of including precise subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen to ensure accessibility and clarity for diverse teams.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly create high-performing video ads using AI, enhancing digital marketing campaigns.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Produce engaging social media videos and clips in minutes to boost online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create high-quality videos for various purposes?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that empowers you to create professional videos effortlessly. Our platform leverages AI to produce high-quality videos suitable for marketing, social media, and internal communications, enhancing your video storytelling.
What kind of AI avatars can I use to enhance my video storytelling?
HeyGen offers a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars to bring your digital services video content to life. These AI avatars help you deliver engaging messages and elevate your video storytelling without needing to film yourself.
Is it easy to transform text prompts into engaging videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen makes it incredibly easy to create videos directly from text prompts using its powerful text-to-video generator. Simply input your script, and HeyGen will generate a professional video with synchronized voiceovers and visuals.
Does HeyGen offer pre-made templates for professional video creation?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides a wide array of pre-made templates and a drag-and-drop interface to simplify professional video creation. You can also customize branding controls to ensure your marketing videos align perfectly with your company's identity.