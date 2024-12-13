Digital Product Launch Video Maker: Amplify Your Launch

Turn your script into professional launch videos in minutes with powerful text-to-video capabilities.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sleek 45-second AI product video targeting tech startups and product managers eager to see innovation in action. This video should feature a modern, clean aesthetic, utilizing a professional, articulate "AI avatar" to present the product's advanced capabilities, generated directly from your script using HeyGen's powerful "Text-to-video from script" feature.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second product explainer video aimed at potential customers who are exploring new digital solutions. The visual style should be friendly and clear, accompanied by an engaging voiceover created through HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" feature, simplifying complex features into easily digestible benefits.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 15-second promotional product video perfect for social media marketers and content creators seeking maximum engagement. This fast-paced video demands visually dynamic scenes and catchy background music, utilizing HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" for broad accessibility and impact across various platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Digital Product Launch Video Maker Works

Effortlessly produce professional digital product launch videos with AI, transforming your concepts into compelling content for marketing and social media.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Utilize our script generation tools or paste your own to outline the key messages of your product launch.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Avatars
Enhance your script by choosing from a diverse media library/stock support or incorporating lifelike AI avatars to present your product.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Production
Apply your Branding controls (logo, colors) to align with your brand, add voiceovers, and fine-tune your video's flow.
4
Step 4
Export and Launch
Finalize your video by choosing the optimal aspect-ratio resizing & exports option, ready for immediate sharing across all your marketing channels.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Credibility with Early Success Stories

Craft engaging AI videos to highlight initial user experiences and benefits, building trust and showcasing the value of your new digital product.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating a digital product launch video?

HeyGen leverages AI Avatars and text-to-video capabilities to streamline your digital product launch video creation. You can easily generate engaging content with natural voiceovers and customizable video templates, making it an efficient AI product video maker.

Can I create custom product videos with my own branding using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers a drag-and-drop editor and robust branding controls to ensure your product videos perfectly align with your brand identity. You can upload your assets and utilize custom product video templates for a unique and professional result.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for efficient product explainer video creation?

HeyGen provides advanced AI features like AI Avatars, text-to-video conversion from scripts, and AI voiceovers to accelerate your product explainer video production. This text-to-video creation tool helps you generate high-quality content quickly and efficiently.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating product videos for social media marketing?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent marketing tool for producing engaging product videos tailored for social media. With customizable video options and easy aspect-ratio resizing, you can create compelling content that captivates your audience across various platforms.

