Digital Onboarding Video Generator for Fast, Engaging Content
Quickly create dynamic onboarding videos that resonate, leveraging our advanced AI avatars for a personal touch.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second instructional video aimed at SaaS product teams and HR tech specialists, illustrating the ease of creating engaging onboarding videos for new users. Employ a professional and friendly visual style, incorporating AI avatars to present information dynamically, enhanced by upbeat background music. Showcase the immediate impact of using diverse templates & scenes to quickly produce high-quality, personalized video content.
Produce a 2-minute comprehensive guide for technical support leads and customer success managers, detailing how AI generated video streamlines complex customer onboarding processes. The video should adopt an instructional, step-by-step visual approach with on-screen text overlays, complemented by a calm, professional narration. Emphasize the crucial role of subtitles/captions for accessibility and the utility of the media library/stock support for enriching content.
Design a 45-second promotional video for internal IT teams and L&D departments in tech companies, showcasing the adaptability of an AI video editor for creating crucial video documentation. The visual style should be informative and direct, focusing heavily on screen-shares and process flows, supported by clear, concise narration. Demonstrate the power of aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize videos for various internal platforms and training modules.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Onboarding Training.
Utilize AI-generated videos to significantly increase engagement and knowledge retention in your onboarding and training programs.
Scale Product & Client Education.
Effortlessly produce comprehensive educational videos to onboard new customers or clients globally, expanding your reach efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation?
HeyGen is a powerful AI video generator that transforms text into professional videos with ease. It leverages advanced AI to provide realistic AI avatars and generate high-quality AI voiceovers, streamlining the entire video creation process from script to final production.
Can HeyGen be used for creating digital onboarding videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen excels as a digital onboarding video generator, offering various templates specifically designed for customer onboarding. This allows businesses to quickly produce engaging onboarding videos that effectively educate and welcome new users.
What branding customization options are available with HeyGen?
HeyGen provides comprehensive editing tools for branding consistency in your AI generated video content. You can easily integrate your company logo, adjust brand colors, and utilize other features to ensure every video reflects your unique brand identity.
How can HeyGen make video content more accessible?
HeyGen enhances video accessibility by offering the ability to generate AI voiceovers in multiple languages and automatically add subtitles. This ensures your video generator content is inclusive and reaches a broader audience effectively.