Turn scripts into engaging tutorial videos instantly with text-to-video, streamlining your content creation for digital marketing.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second dynamic explainer video aimed at marketing professionals seeking to scale their video output, demonstrating HeyGen's power as a "marketing video maker". The aesthetic should be modern and fast-paced, complemented by an energetic voiceover, highlighting how easy it is to add "Subtitles/captions" and generate professional narration using "Voiceover generation" for impactful "content creation".
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 1-minute educational video designed for educators and corporate trainers, illustrating how HeyGen functions as an intuitive "tutorial video maker". This video should employ a clear, step-by-step visual approach with a calm, instructional voiceover, emphasizing the utility of pre-designed "Templates & scenes" and the rich "Media library/stock support" to "turn text into videos" effortlessly.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 45-second promo video for solopreneurs and startups with limited resources, spotlighting HeyGen's role as an "AI video generator" for quick, professional results. The visual and audio style should be inspiring and energetic, demonstrating how easily users can utilize "AI avatars" and "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to produce versatile video content for various platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Digital Marketing Tutorial Video Generator Works

Create engaging and effective digital marketing tutorial videos quickly and easily with our AI-powered generator.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script or Generate Content
Begin by pasting your meticulously crafted digital marketing tutorial script into the editor. Alternatively, leverage the AI script generator to rapidly outline your key learning points, ensuring a clear and structured narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals with Video Templates
Choose from a diverse library of professional video templates specifically designed for educational and marketing content. These templates provide a strong visual framework, allowing your tutorial to look polished and engaging from the start.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Auto Subtitles
Enhance your video's professionalism by incorporating your brand's unique assets, such as logos and color schemes. Utilize auto subtitles to automatically generate captions, significantly boosting accessibility and viewer engagement.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Tutorial
Finalize your creation by opting to export your digital marketing tutorial video in various resolutions and aspect ratios. Your video will be perfectly optimized for distribution across all your target platforms for effective content creation.

Generate engaging social media marketing videos

Quickly create short, impactful digital marketing tutorial clips and social media content to capture audience attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for businesses?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that streamlines content creation. It enables users to turn text into videos using lifelike AI avatars and a powerful text-to-speech engine, making complex video production accessible for marketing video makers and tutorial video makers.

Can I customize the AI videos generated by HeyGen to match my brand?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive customization options. You can incorporate your brand's logo, colors, and stock assets using the drag-and-drop editor and video templates, ensuring your marketing videos and explainer videos align perfectly with your brand identity.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for enhancing video accessibility?

HeyGen offers robust technical features for accessibility, including advanced voiceover generation and automatic subtitles. Its text-to-speech capabilities support a wide range of languages, making it an ideal AI tool for video marketing to a global audience with easy video creation.

How quickly can HeyGen produce various types of videos?

HeyGen significantly cuts down on the time and costs of video production, allowing you to quickly create diverse content. From digital marketing tutorial videos to social media videos, its intuitive platform accelerates your overall video marketing efforts and content creation.

