Produce a modern, 45-second explainer video for small business owners, illustrating the power of an AI course creator in transforming their training. The video should feature a clean, professional visual style with smooth transitions, and an authoritative yet approachable narration delivered by a realistic HeyGen "AI avatar" that also demonstrates simple animations.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an informative 60-second video for subject matter experts and corporate trainers, demonstrating how to quickly generate high-quality online course videos. The visual style should be engaging with on-screen text reinforcing key points, paired with a clear, articulate voiceover. Highlight the efficiency of converting a detailed script into a video using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability for creating compelling explainer videos.
Design a dynamic 30-second video aimed at marketing teams and L&D specialists, showcasing HeyGen as the ultimate training video maker. The video should be visually punchy and concise, delivering clear and impactful audio. Focus on the ease of creating professional voice-overs with HeyGen's advanced "Voiceover generation" to elevate any learning content.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Digital Course Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your knowledge into captivating video lessons with an AI-powered platform. Create, customize, and publish professional online courses.

1
Step 1
Create Your Course Content
Begin by drafting your course script or pasting existing educational content. Our platform efficiently transforms your text into dynamic, ready-to-produce video segments.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Narration
Personalize your lessons by choosing from a diverse library of video templates and enhancing them with AI avatars to professionally present your course material, ensuring an engaging learning experience.
3
Step 3
Add Polish and Interactivity
Further refine your course videos by generating accurate subtitles/captions for accessibility and explore options for embedding interactive content to boost learner engagement and retention.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your high-quality online course videos and export them in desired formats. Easily integrate with your LMS or preferred platform to reach your audience and sell courses.

Demystify Complex Subjects

Transform intricate concepts into easy-to-understand explainer videos, enhancing clarity for your digital courses.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of online course videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI course creator, allowing you to produce professional online course videos effortlessly. Leverage our sophisticated AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, combined with customizable video templates, to become a top digital course video maker.

Can HeyGen help add creative elements to my training videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to elevate your training video maker experience by incorporating dynamic animations and engaging explainer videos. You can also generate high-quality voice-overs for compelling interactive content, ensuring your students remain captivated.

What features does HeyGen offer for a streamlined online course creation platform?

As a comprehensive online course creation platform, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to maintain consistency across all your online course videos. Our intuitive drag-and-drop editing interface ensures efficient video production, making you an effective training video maker.

Is HeyGen suitable for producing high-quality online course videos for various platforms?

Yes, HeyGen's powerful AI video tools are designed to produce high-quality online course videos that are ready for any platform. With automatic subtitles/captions and flexible aspect-ratio resizing, your content will always look professional and accessible.

