Digital Classroom Video Maker: Create Engaging Lessons Fast

Quickly generate engaging digital classroom content from your script with Text-to-video, perfect for teachers with no design skills.

375/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second explainer video aimed at high school students, adopting an animated visual style with dynamic text and a calm, educational audio tone. The video will break down a complex scientific concept, leveraging an AI avatar to present the information and utilizing HeyGen's capabilities for interactive video elements and engaging animations to enhance student comprehension.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute informational video for school administrators and IT departments, employing a professional visual style that showcases software interfaces and an authoritative, informative voiceover. The video will demonstrate how HeyGen facilitates the creation of professional-quality videos from scripts and seamlessly integrates with learning management systems, highlighting the ease of aspect-ratio resizing and exports for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 45-second quick-tip video for busy educators, featuring a fast-paced visual sequence of content creation steps and an upbeat, encouraging audio style. This video for teachers will showcase how to rapidly generate a lesson review or announcement using HeyGen's pre-built educational video templates and the efficient voiceover generation feature, drawing from the extensive media library for instant assets.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Digital Classroom Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional-quality educational videos for your students, even with no design skills needed, making learning engaging and accessible.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a wide range of professionally designed educational video templates and scenes to kickstart your lesson content.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Transform your lesson script into engaging video content using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, or upload your own media.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Tools
Enhance your video with AI-powered tools, including the ability to add realistic AI avatars to present your lesson material.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Download your completed video in various aspect ratios or directly integrate and share it with your students via learning management systems.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Animate Educational Content

.

Transform abstract concepts or historical narratives into vivid, memorable video lessons that deeply resonate with students.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the video production process for educators?

HeyGen empowers educators to efficiently create professional-quality videos with AI-powered tools. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and text-to-video capabilities mean no design skills are needed, making it an ideal digital classroom video maker. This significantly reduces the time spent on traditional video editing, allowing teachers to focus on content.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for distributing educational content?

HeyGen provides robust technical features for content distribution, including flexible aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms. Educators can create engaging videos, incorporate screen & web recording, and plan for potential learning management systems integration. This ensures seamless sharing of professional-quality educational videos.

Can HeyGen users customize educational video templates for different learning needs?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization options for its educational video templates. Teachers can easily tailor content with branding controls, integrate media from a library, and add dynamic elements like animations to suit specific student learning styles. This flexibility ensures highly personalized and interactive video experiences.

How do HeyGen's AI-powered tools enhance the creation of digital learning materials?

HeyGen's AI-powered tools revolutionize the creation of digital learning materials by enabling features like AI avatars and text-to-video generation. This technology allows educators to quickly produce engaging content with realistic voiceovers and automatic subtitles, transforming scripts into professional videos. The platform makes complex video production accessible for every teacher.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo