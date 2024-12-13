Create a compelling 30-second digital ad video designed for performance marketers, showcasing how effortlessly they can launch new campaigns. The visual style should be sleek, modern, and fast-paced, featuring dynamic text overlays and a professional, authoritative voiceover. Demonstrate the quick generation of diverse video creatives using 'Text-to-video from script' and 'AI avatars' to streamline their 'creative tests' for optimal campaign performance.

Generate Video