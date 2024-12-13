Digital Ad Video Maker: Create Engaging Ads Fast

Elevate your social media ads and creative tests with lifelike AI avatars, boosting engagement for performance marketers.

Create a compelling 30-second digital ad video designed for performance marketers, showcasing how effortlessly they can launch new campaigns. The visual style should be sleek, modern, and fast-paced, featuring dynamic text overlays and a professional, authoritative voiceover. Demonstrate the quick generation of diverse video creatives using 'Text-to-video from script' and 'AI avatars' to streamline their 'creative tests' for optimal campaign performance.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 45-second social media ad video tailored for small business owners aiming to boost their online presence. The video should have a bright, optimistic visual aesthetic with vibrant colors and smooth transitions, accompanied by an energetic and friendly voice. Utilize various 'Templates & scenes' for quick content creation and 'Voiceover generation' to produce compelling 'video ads' that resonate across platforms like Meta and TikTok.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a persuasive 60-second product video for an e-commerce brand launching an innovative new gadget, targeting tech-savvy consumers. The visual presentation needs to be clean, high-definition, and aspirational, with a calm, sophisticated background track and a clear, articulate 'AI avatar' presenting the key features. Leverage 'Media library/stock support' to enhance product shots and include 'Subtitles/captions' for broad accessibility, positioning it as the ultimate 'AI video ad maker' solution.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a quick 15-second creative test video designed for digital marketing agencies, highlighting rapid iteration for 'online video ad maker' campaigns. The visual style should be crisp, with rapid cuts, A/B split-screens, and a minimalist design, driven by an urgent, concise voice. Demonstrate efficient testing by utilizing 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for platform optimization and 'Voiceover generation' to quickly swap messaging for various 'creative tests'.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How digital ad video maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging video ads for any platform, from concept to export, empowering performance marketers with powerful AI tools to elevate their campaigns.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start Fresh
Choose from a diverse library of professional "video templates" or begin with a blank canvas to bring your ad concept to life effortlessly. This sets the foundation for your compelling digital ad.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script and AI Avatar
Input your ad script and select an "AI avatar" to be your on-screen presenter. Our platform handles the video generation, converting your text into compelling visual content with a natural voice.
3
Step 3
Customize and Enhance Your Ad
Refine your message with engaging visuals, background music, and automatic "Subtitles/captions" to ensure your ad stands out on platforms like Meta and TikTok, capturing audience attention.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy Your Video Ad
Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate your final video ads optimized for various social media platforms. Download your high-quality video, ready for immediate deployment and creative testing.

Use Cases

Compelling Product & UGC Videos

Transform customer testimonials and product features into persuasive video ads that drive conversions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of digital ad videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive digital ad video maker, offering a drag-and-drop editor and a vast library of video templates. This empowers users to quickly produce professional video ads without complex editing skills.

Can HeyGen help create engaging social media ads efficiently?

Yes, HeyGen is an advanced AI video ad maker that accelerates the production of engaging social media ads. Leverage AI Avatars and realistic Voice Clones to create compelling content for platforms like Meta and TikTok, enhancing your reach.

What types of video ads can I produce with HeyGen?

HeyGen enables the creation of diverse video ads, including effective UGC Video and captivating Product Video content. Our platform offers versatile video templates to suit various marketing objectives.

How can Performance Marketers leverage HeyGen for creative tests?

Performance Marketers can utilize HeyGen to rapidly generate multiple iterations of video ads for comprehensive creative tests. Our AI Editing features streamline the process, allowing for efficient experimentation and optimization of campaigns.

