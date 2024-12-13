Digital Ad Video Generator: Create High-Impact Video Ads Fast

Effortlessly create stunning custom video ads, UGC ads, and testimonial videos. Transform your text prompts into AI videos with our powerful Text-to-video from script capability.

Craft a dynamic 30-second digital ad video generator showcasing a product launch. This video, aimed at small business owners and marketing managers, should feature upbeat, modern visuals with fast-paced editing and an inspiring background track. Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to rapidly assemble engaging advertising videos that grab attention and drive conversions.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second video ad maker spot targeting performance marketers and creative teams, emphasizing personalized brand messaging. The visual style should be sleek and clear, featuring a friendly and articulate AI voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present key product benefits and demonstrate how custom video ads can scale effectively without traditional production costs.
Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second clip for content creators and marketing agencies, demonstrating how effortlessly text prompts into AI videos can be transformed. This AI video ad maker example should have a dynamic visual style, showcasing quick transformations from script to screen with a professional, clear narration. Highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to turn ideas into compelling stories for advertising videos instantly.
Prompt 3
Create an authentic 15-second social media ad, ideal for e-commerce brands and social media managers, featuring a relatable UGC ad or testimonial video. The visual and audio style should feel genuine, with diverse real-world scenes and natural sound design. Ensure clear communication by incorporating HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to make the testimonial videos accessible and impactful even without sound.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Digital Ad Video Generator Works

Create compelling video ads in minutes with AI-powered tools. Transform text into dynamic visuals, customize with avatars and branding, and get ready to engage your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Start by inputting your ad copy directly or selecting from a variety of professional video templates to kickstart your project. Our digital ad video generator instantly builds initial scenes.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Visuals
Personalize your ad by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand, or upload your own media. Enhance scenes with stock assets to perfectly match your vision.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Audio and Branding
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers with various tones and languages, or upload your own audio. Apply your brand's logo and color palette using branding controls to maintain consistency across your ads.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video Ad
Review your completed video, make any final adjustments to subtitles or aspect ratios, then export it in high definition. Your custom video ads are ready for any social platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your go-to AI video ad maker for generating custom digital ad videos effortlessly. Create high-impact advertising videos quickly, transforming text prompts into compelling visuals.

AI-Powered Testimonial & UGC Ads

.

Effortlessly turn customer testimonials and user-generated content into authentic, persuasive video ads that build trust and engagement.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI advertising videos?

HeyGen acts as an AI video ad maker, transforming text prompts into high-quality AI ads. It allows users to leverage AI avatars and dynamic video templates to produce engaging digital ad video content quickly.

Can I generate custom video ads for various campaign needs with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to create custom video ads, including AI UGC Video and testimonial videos, tailored to specific campaign goals. You can easily customize elements, apply branding controls, and choose from diverse video templates to ensure your advertising videos stand out.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer to enhance my video ad production?

HeyGen provides a suite of AI-powered tools, including text-to-video from script capabilities and voiceover generation, to streamline your video ad production. Utilize its media library, animated scenes, and storyboard features to design compelling video ads efficiently.

How versatile is HeyGen for generating video variants and optimized advertising videos?

HeyGen is a powerful digital ad video generator that allows for the creation of multiple video variants and custom video ads optimized for various social platforms. You can easily resize aspect ratios and export different versions to maximize the reach of your advertising videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo