Produce a concise 1-minute instructional video demonstrating how busy content creators can quickly generate a captivating destination highlight video using AI-powered editing. The visual style should be clean and screen-recorded with clear UI highlights, accompanied by an energetic background track and a professional voiceover explaining the 'one-click edit' functionality. This tutorial will specifically showcase HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to streamline content creation workflows.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second promo for social media managers and small travel agencies, highlighting the ease of creating short, shareable videos with automated editing. The video needs a fast-paced visual rhythm, upbeat royalty-free music, and visually engaging destination footage. Emphasize the utility of HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to maximize accessibility and engagement across various social platforms.
Example Prompt 2
Create a detailed 90-second walkthrough for tech-savvy content creators and marketing professionals, illustrating the power of HeyGen as an AI video editor for adapting destination highlights. The video should have a modern, sleek visual aesthetic with a concise, informative voiceover and ambient background music. Focus on demonstrating how HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability allows for seamless adaptation across different platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a compelling 1-minute professional showcase targeting professional video editors and marketing teams, emphasizing how HeyGen can enhance their destination highlight video generator workflow. The visual style should be cinematic and polished, with an authoritative voiceover and inspiring orchestral music. Highlight the extensive creative options available through HeyGen's Media library/stock support to elevate the quality of their travel video projects.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Destination Highlight Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your travel footage into captivating highlight videos with AI-powered editing, perfect for sharing your adventures.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Footage
Begin by uploading your travel photos and video clips to the platform. Our robust media library support makes it easy to gather all your precious memories in one place for your highlight video.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Narrative
Enhance your video with advanced editing tools. Easily add custom music, fine-tune transition effects, or adjust the video's aspect ratio for perfect social media compatibility using our resizing and export features.
3
Step 3
Create with AI Assistance
Leverage our AI video editor to intelligently piece together your best moments, ensuring a smooth and engaging flow. This smart automation streamlines the creation of your highlight video, often utilizing templates and scenes to kickstart the process.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once satisfied, export your polished destination highlight video in high quality. Generate short, shareable videos ready to captivate your audience across all your social media channels with flexible export options.

Inspire Audiences with Travel Videos

Craft inspiring and uplifting travel videos that showcase destinations, encouraging viewers to explore new places and experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of highlight videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video editor that leverages AI-powered editing to streamline the creation of highlight videos. Our platform offers automated editing features, making it incredibly easy to use for all content creators.

Can HeyGen resize videos for different social media platforms?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust video resizing capabilities, allowing you to easily adapt your highlight video for various social media platforms. Create short, shareable videos optimized for any aspect ratio with a one-click edit.

What creative customization options are available in HeyGen for highlight videos?

HeyGen offers a rich selection of video templates and transition effects to enhance your highlight video. You can also integrate custom music to perfectly match the mood and style of your content.

How does HeyGen facilitate the inclusion of subtitles in videos?

HeyGen, as a leading AI video editor, seamlessly integrates automatic subtitles/captions generation. This feature ensures your highlight videos are accessible and engaging for a wider audience without extra effort.

