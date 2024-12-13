Design Project Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos Easily

Example Prompt 1
Create a 90-second instructional video for freelancers or small business owners, detailing the seamless process of transforming a written concept into a compelling explainer. This video should have an informative and clear visual style, complemented by a calm, professional voiceover. Focus on HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, illustrating how it empowers users to generate professional videos without needing advanced video editor skills.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute corporate announcement for marketing teams or product managers, unveiling a new feature or company update. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and corporate, with an engaging yet authoritative audio tone. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" tools allow for consistent, high-quality audio, elevating the professionalism of any "create video" effort for internal or external communications.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second dynamic social media video targeting content creators and social media managers, sharing quick tips or an urgent announcement. The visual style should be trendy and fast-paced, accompanied by upbeat, modern background music. Showcase the ease of adding "Subtitles/captions" with HeyGen, making sure content is accessible and engaging even without sound, ideal for quick "social media videos" consumption.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Design Project Videos

Effortlessly showcase your design projects with professional videos, leveraging AI-powered tools and intuitive features to bring your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a library of professional templates or begin with a blank canvas to perfectly suit your design project's aesthetic.
2
Step 2
Add Your Project Media
Upload your design assets like images, videos, and logos. Seamlessly integrate them using the robust media library.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging Elements
Boost your video's appeal by generating captivating voiceovers from text to effectively explain your design concepts.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Review your design project video, make any final adjustments, and export it in various aspect ratios for sharing across platforms and impressing clients.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase customer success with AI videos

Develop engaging video testimonials and case studies to highlight the success of your design projects and attract new clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the video editing process with AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools to streamline video creation, allowing users to effortlessly generate videos from text, create realistic AI avatars, and add professional voiceovers. This significantly simplifies the entire video editing workflow, making HeyGen an efficient AI video maker.

Can HeyGen automatically generate captions for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen features robust AI capabilities to automatically generate accurate captions and subtitles for your videos, enhancing accessibility and engagement. This automated process helps users generate captions quickly and efficiently for any content.

What kind of design features does HeyGen offer for custom video projects?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of editing features for any design project, including a vast stock media library, customizable templates, and the ability to remove backgrounds for a polished look. Users can also incorporate branding controls for consistent visual identity in their professional videos.

How does HeyGen help create professional videos efficiently?

HeyGen is an AI video maker that empowers users to produce high-quality, professional videos for various purposes, such as video marketing or social media videos, quickly and efficiently. Its intuitive interface and AI-powered tools accelerate content creation without compromising on quality, making it a powerful video editor.

