design project video generator: Create Stunning Videos with AI
Transform your scripts into engaging project videos instantly with powerful text-to-video capabilities.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 1.5-minute technical walkthrough video for software developers, showcasing a new feature within a complex platform, explaining how an AI video generator can streamline their documentation process. The video should feature a modern, minimalist visual design with smooth transitions and an engaging AI avatar from HeyGen serving as the presenter, guiding viewers through the interface with a clear, confident audio style.
Produce a 45-second compelling explainer video aimed at product managers, highlighting the benefits of integrating an automated video generator into their project lifecycle for rapid prototyping presentations. Employ HeyGen's Templates & scenes to achieve a dynamic and visually appealing style, incorporating upbeat background music and concise on-screen text to convey key messages quickly and effectively, ensuring the audio is energetic and persuasive.
Craft a 2-minute technical summary video for UX researchers and technical communicators, distilling complex user feedback or a detailed technical report into easily digestible insights, focusing on the power of AI-generated video for efficient communication. The visual style should be informative and data-driven, utilizing animated charts and graphics, while a calm, authoritative voiceover is paired with accurate Subtitles/captions from HeyGen to ensure maximum accessibility and comprehension for the target audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Engaging Social Media Content.
Produce captivating social media videos and clips rapidly to elevate your brand's online presence and reach a wider audience.
Develop High-Impact Video Ads.
Quickly create high-performing video advertisements that capture attention and drive results for your marketing campaigns.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?
HeyGen transforms your scripts into polished AI-generated videos effortlessly. Simply input your text prompts, and HeyGen's advanced text-to-video generator, combined with realistic AI avatars and voiceovers, produces engaging content without complex editing. This user-friendly interface makes video creation accessible for everyone.
Can HeyGen customize videos with brand-specific elements?
Yes, HeyGen empowers users to infuse their brand identity into every video. Utilize the studio editor to incorporate your logos, brand colors, and custom fonts, ensuring every AI-generated video aligns perfectly with your design project requirements. Our wide array of templates also offers a strong starting point for branded content.
What types of videos can be created using HeyGen's AI video generator?
HeyGen's versatile AI video generator supports a wide range of applications, from dynamic social media videos and compelling product explainers to comprehensive training videos. Its capabilities, including AI avatars and customizable templates, make it ideal for various creative and marketing needs.
How do AI avatars and voiceovers enhance videos generated by HeyGen?
HeyGen's AI avatars provide a professional on-screen presence, bringing your script to life with natural movements and expressions. Complementing this, our voiceover generation ensures high-quality audio, creating fully immersive and professional AI-generated videos that captivate your audience.