Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 1.5-minute technical walkthrough video for software developers, showcasing a new feature within a complex platform, explaining how an AI video generator can streamline their documentation process. The video should feature a modern, minimalist visual design with smooth transitions and an engaging AI avatar from HeyGen serving as the presenter, guiding viewers through the interface with a clear, confident audio style.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second compelling explainer video aimed at product managers, highlighting the benefits of integrating an automated video generator into their project lifecycle for rapid prototyping presentations. Employ HeyGen's Templates & scenes to achieve a dynamic and visually appealing style, incorporating upbeat background music and concise on-screen text to convey key messages quickly and effectively, ensuring the audio is energetic and persuasive.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 2-minute technical summary video for UX researchers and technical communicators, distilling complex user feedback or a detailed technical report into easily digestible insights, focusing on the power of AI-generated video for efficient communication. The visual style should be informative and data-driven, utilizing animated charts and graphics, while a calm, authoritative voiceover is paired with accurate Subtitles/captions from HeyGen to ensure maximum accessibility and comprehension for the target audience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Design Project Video Generator Works

Transform your design project ideas into captivating videos effortlessly. Discover how to create, customize, and share professional AI-generated content in minutes.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by entering your design project details or script into the text-to-video generator. Our AI will instantly convert your text into a dynamic video storyline.
Step 2
Add Visuals and Voice
Bring your project to life by selecting AI avatars to present your content. Enhance your video with relevant stock media, images, and a generated voiceover.
Step 3
Refine and Brand
Utilize the intuitive studio editor to fine-tune your video. Apply your brand's colors and logo with our branding controls, ensuring a professional and consistent look.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once satisfied, easily export your final video in various aspect ratios optimized for platforms like social media. Share your design project with your audience instantly.

Enhance Training and Education

Boost engagement and retention in your training programs and educational content by leveraging dynamic AI-powered videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?

HeyGen transforms your scripts into polished AI-generated videos effortlessly. Simply input your text prompts, and HeyGen's advanced text-to-video generator, combined with realistic AI avatars and voiceovers, produces engaging content without complex editing. This user-friendly interface makes video creation accessible for everyone.

Can HeyGen customize videos with brand-specific elements?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to infuse their brand identity into every video. Utilize the studio editor to incorporate your logos, brand colors, and custom fonts, ensuring every AI-generated video aligns perfectly with your design project requirements. Our wide array of templates also offers a strong starting point for branded content.

What types of videos can be created using HeyGen's AI video generator?

HeyGen's versatile AI video generator supports a wide range of applications, from dynamic social media videos and compelling product explainers to comprehensive training videos. Its capabilities, including AI avatars and customizable templates, make it ideal for various creative and marketing needs.

How do AI avatars and voiceovers enhance videos generated by HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI avatars provide a professional on-screen presence, bringing your script to life with natural movements and expressions. Complementing this, our voiceover generation ensures high-quality audio, creating fully immersive and professional AI-generated videos that captivate your audience.

