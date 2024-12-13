Departmental Announcement Video Generator for Internal Comms

Create impactful company announcements and employee training videos instantly using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.

Create a 45-second departmental announcement video, targeting all marketing team members, to introduce a new project workflow. The video should have a professional, clear, and encouraging visual style with an upbeat audio tone. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature for efficient content creation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second company-wide announcement for all employees celebrating a major quarterly achievement, featuring an uplifting and celebratory visual style with dynamic background music. This corporate communication video should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the message with a consistent and engaging presence.
Example Prompt 2
Design a concise 30-second internal communications video aimed at all staff, providing a quick tip for remote work productivity. The video needs a friendly and informative visual style, accompanied by a conversational voiceover. Ensure accessibility for all viewers by using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second corporate communication video for management and all staff, detailing an upcoming company-wide training initiative. The visual and audio style should be authoritative and polished, ensuring clarity and professionalism. Employ HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a consistent and high-quality narration for this company announcements video.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Departmental Announcement Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your internal communications into engaging videos. Create impactful departmental announcements with AI avatars, dynamic visuals, and professional voiceovers in just a few steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Announcement Script
Begin by typing or pasting your departmental announcement script directly into the platform. Our Text-to-video feature will then transform your text into spoken words.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message, adding a professional and engaging face to your company announcements.
3
Step 3
Add Supporting Visuals
Utilize our extensive Media library & Stock Support to incorporate relevant images, videos, and music, enhancing your message's clarity and impact.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your video with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring it's perfectly formatted for various platforms, ready for immediate distribution across your internal channels.

Use Cases

Deliver Engaging Company Updates

Produce compelling video announcements for company news, achievements, and motivational messages, fostering a positive work environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline our internal communications videos?

HeyGen allows you to quickly create engaging internal communications videos using AI avatars and Text-to-video technology, significantly reducing production time. You can leverage a wide range of video templates to ensure consistent and professional corporate communication videos for your team.

Can HeyGen create effective employee announcement videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an ideal Employee Announcement Video Generator, enabling you to produce impactful company announcements with realistic AI Voiceover generation and automatic Subtitles/captions. This ensures your message is clear and accessible to all employees.

What makes HeyGen an excellent departmental announcement video generator?

HeyGen stands out as a powerful departmental announcement video generator because it simplifies content creation. With Text-to-video capabilities and access to a comprehensive media library & stock support, you can easily produce polished videos without extensive video editing skills.

Does HeyGen support branding for corporate communication videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo and colors into all your corporate communication videos. You can also utilize aspect-ratio resizing and exports to ensure your announcements look professional across various platforms.

