Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a 60-second professional-quality video designed for potential clients and external stakeholders, introducing the company's new AI solutions division. This video should feature a sleek, corporate visual style with modern graphics and subtle brand presence, using HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a confident, articulate voiceover over a sophisticated, calm background track, highlighting our advanced AI video generator capabilities.
Develop a dynamic 30-second intro using HeyGen's customizable templates for internal teams needing a quick update on a project milestone or for social media followers to announce a new product. The visual style should be energetic, colorful, and fun animation with quick cuts, backed by a catchy, modern pop instrumental to create an impactful 'intro maker' experience.
Produce a 90-second internal departmental video providing an overview of a new workflow for existing team members. The visual style should be clear, utilizing infographic-style visuals with on-screen text overlays, professional but approachable, and an informative, encouraging voiceover, enhanced with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for accessibility, creating engaging videos for internal communications.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Department Onboarding & Training.
Boost engagement and retention for new department members and ongoing training programs using AI-powered videos.
Scale Internal Communications.
Effortlessly produce more departmental intro videos and internal training content to reach all employees efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my department's intro videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create professional-quality, engaging department intro videos using advanced AI. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to quickly generate captivating video intros that make a lasting impression.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for video intros?
HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and branding controls to personalize your video intros. Easily add logo reveals, integrate animated motion graphics, and utilize our extensive media library including stock photos and videos to perfectly align with your brand's aesthetic.
Is it easy to create engaging video intros with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive intro maker, simplifying video creation with its user-friendly, drag-and-drop online video editor. Our text-to-video feature and AI-generated voiceovers allow you to transform scripts into engaging videos effortlessly.
Can HeyGen create intros for various platforms and needs?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports creating versatile video intros suitable for social media, YouTube channels, marketing campaigns, and business videos. With aspect-ratio resizing and HD export options, your intros will look professional across all platforms.