Quickly craft professional department intros using customizable templates & scenes for seamless team onboarding.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second professional-quality video designed for potential clients and external stakeholders, introducing the company's new AI solutions division. This video should feature a sleek, corporate visual style with modern graphics and subtle brand presence, using HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a confident, articulate voiceover over a sophisticated, calm background track, highlighting our advanced AI video generator capabilities.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 30-second intro using HeyGen's customizable templates for internal teams needing a quick update on a project milestone or for social media followers to announce a new product. The visual style should be energetic, colorful, and fun animation with quick cuts, backed by a catchy, modern pop instrumental to create an impactful 'intro maker' experience.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 90-second internal departmental video providing an overview of a new workflow for existing team members. The visual style should be clear, utilizing infographic-style visuals with on-screen text overlays, professional but approachable, and an informative, encouraging voiceover, enhanced with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for accessibility, creating engaging videos for internal communications.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Department Intro Video Generator Works

Quickly create engaging department introduction videos using AI, professional templates, and customizable features to welcome new team members or showcase your work.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Begin by selecting a professionally designed template tailored for department introductions, or create your video from scratch using your script to leverage text-to-video.
2
Step 2
Add Your AI Avatar and Script
Bring your message to life by selecting an AI avatar to present your department's story. Simply paste your script, and our AI will generate a voiceover.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals and Branding
Personalize your video with your department's specific branding, colors, and logo. Enhance the visual appeal by integrating stock photos and videos from the media library.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Intro Video
Once finalized, export your high-quality department intro video in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms, ensuring a seamless share to your intended audience.

Quickly Create Engaging Department Intros

Rapidly generate dynamic and engaging department intro videos and announcements using AI, saving significant time.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my department's intro videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional-quality, engaging department intro videos using advanced AI. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to quickly generate captivating video intros that make a lasting impression.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video intros?

HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and branding controls to personalize your video intros. Easily add logo reveals, integrate animated motion graphics, and utilize our extensive media library including stock photos and videos to perfectly align with your brand's aesthetic.

Is it easy to create engaging video intros with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive intro maker, simplifying video creation with its user-friendly, drag-and-drop online video editor. Our text-to-video feature and AI-generated voiceovers allow you to transform scripts into engaging videos effortlessly.

Can HeyGen create intros for various platforms and needs?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports creating versatile video intros suitable for social media, YouTube channels, marketing campaigns, and business videos. With aspect-ratio resizing and HD export options, your intros will look professional across all platforms.

