Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second instructional video designed for dental hygienist students and new assistants, demonstrating the correct handling and autoclave sterilization procedures for a Prophy Handpiece. The visual style should be bright and clear, featuring an AI avatar meticulously showing how to attach Prophy Cups and utilize the Push button chuck mechanism, followed by the proper steps for autoclave sterilization. The audio should include a friendly, reassuring voiceover generation guiding viewers through each stage, ensuring they grasp essential hygiene and operational protocols for effective and safe dental procedures.
Create a 90-second compelling video targeting dental clinic owners and procurement managers, highlighting the innovative advantages of an E-generator LED handpiece. Utilize dynamic templates & scenes to demonstrate its superior illumination, specifically detailing how the integrated fiber optic technology enhances visibility during procedures. The visuals should contrast traditional setups with the brilliant light output, while an assertive voiceover generation explains the benefits of the E-generator and its compatibility with a standard 4 Hole (Midwest) connection, emphasizing operational efficiency and improved patient outcomes.
Produce a 2-minute professional video aimed at dental professionals looking to optimize their practice, focusing on the comprehensive range of Dental Hygiene Instruments for efficient calculus removal and advanced polishing devices. The visual narrative should present common challenges in dental hygiene and then illustrate how a curated selection of instruments provides effective solutions, showing crisp, detailed close-ups of instruments in simulated use. A clear, expert voiceover, generated via text-to-video from script, will articulate the ergonomic benefits and performance enhancements of these tools, ultimately leading to improved patient comfort and practice efficiency.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Simplify Technical Dental Concepts.
Clearly explain complex dental hygiene generator features and instrument usage to practitioners and students for enhanced understanding.
Enhance Dental Staff Training.
Improve learning and retention for dental staff on new prophy handpieces and autoclave sterilization protocols with dynamic AI videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen create professional videos from just text?
HeyGen utilizes sophisticated AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities to transform your written scripts into compelling visual content, complete with natural voiceover generation.
What branding controls does HeyGen offer for video customization?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company logo, specific brand colors, and consistent fonts seamlessly into all your videos. You can also leverage various templates and scenes to ensure consistent brand identity.
Can HeyGen adapt videos for various social media platforms?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports flexible aspect-ratio resizing and offers multiple export formats, allowing you to optimize your videos for different platforms like TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube with ease.
Are there features in HeyGen to enhance video accessibility and engagement?
Yes, HeyGen automatically generates subtitles and captions for all your video content, significantly boosting accessibility. Additionally, you can enrich your productions using the integrated media library and stock support.