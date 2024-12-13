Demo Our Promo Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos

Elevate your marketing video and product demo efforts. Request a live demo to experience seamless video creation with advanced text-to-video from script features.

Produce a dynamic 45-second marketing video aimed at B2B decision-makers, showcasing how a new software solution simplifies complex tasks. This promotional video should feature sleek animations and on-screen text, complemented by an engaging, professional voiceover generated directly from a script using HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities, encouraging viewers to submit a demo request immediately to experience the product firsthand.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create a Demo Request Promo Video

Craft compelling promotional videos to showcase your product and drive demo requests with HeyGen's intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Creative Foundation
Begin your video creation by selecting from professionally designed Templates & scenes or start from scratch to build your custom promo.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Product Content
Integrate your product visuals and messaging. Utilize Text-to-video from script to generate dynamic voiceovers with AI avatars for your demo request promo.
3
Step 3
Refine with Brand Elements
Personalize your marketing video by applying your Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure visual consistency and reinforce your identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Optimize your final promo video using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, then share it to effectively capture new leads.

Use Cases

Effortlessly create professional promo videos and product demos with HeyGen. Our AI video maker simplifies your demo request process, delivering high-quality promotional content.

Showcase Product Demos & Success Stories

Effectively highlight product features and customer achievements through engaging AI-powered video demonstrations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a professional promo video quickly?

HeyGen is an advanced promo video maker that enables you to create professional marketing videos efficiently. Utilize AI avatars, diverse templates, and text-to-video features to bring your vision to life effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen an effective Product Video Maker for businesses?

HeyGen simplifies the process of making captivating product demos and promotional content. As an intuitive online video maker, HeyGen allows you to easily make video presentations with custom branding and engaging voiceovers to showcase your products effectively.

Can I customize my videos for different platforms using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports extensive customization options, including branding controls like logos and colors, alongside aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms. This empowers versatile video creation for impactful social media video content and beyond.

How does HeyGen leverage AI for efficient video creation?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI to streamline the entire video creation process. Our online video tool features realistic AI avatars and text-to-video functionality, allowing you to transform scripts into engaging visual content effortlessly.

