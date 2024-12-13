Create a 90-second instructional video targeting corporate L&D teams, showcasing how quickly they can generate comprehensive training experiences. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring crisp on-screen demonstrations of platform functionalities and diverse stock footage. An authoritative, clear AI voiceover accompanied by subtle, motivating background music should guide viewers through the process of converting a script into a full video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, highlighting its efficiency in generating impactful AI training videos.

Generate Video