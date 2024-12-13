Your DEI Training Video Generator for Inclusive Learning

Transform your scripts into engaging diversity training videos, fostering an inclusive environment with powerful text-to-video capabilities.

Create a concise 60-second video for new employees, designed to foster an inclusive environment from day one. This visually appealing video should feature diverse AI avatars in welcoming scenarios, using bright and inviting graphics, supported by a warm, professional voiceover generation with subtle uplifting music, introducing the core principles of the organization's DEI initiatives.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Imagine a 90-second instructional video for team leads and managers, focused on recognizing and addressing unconscious bias in the workplace. This video should utilize realistic virtual presenters demonstrating common workplace scenarios, enhanced with text-to-video from script for important definitions and actionable steps, all narrated by an authoritative voiceover and underscored by minimal, focused background audio.
Prompt 2
Develop a brief 30-second reminder video for all staff, highlighting quick tips for building a more inclusive culture daily. The visual style should be dynamic, using engaging templates & scenes with vibrant graphics and clear, accessible subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach, complemented by an upbeat voiceover generation and a positive, motivating background track, perfect for quick diversity training videos.
Prompt 3
Produce a comprehensive 2-minute video guide aimed at global teams, emphasizing effective cross-cultural communication and understanding within a multinational organization, leveraging an AI video generator. This video should adopt a professional documentary style, utilizing media library/stock support to showcase diverse representation, with clear voiceover generation that subtly indicates multilingual capabilities, set against a calming, global-themed instrumental score to reinforce cultural diversity.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How DEI training video generator Works

Quickly generate impactful DEI training videos that foster an inclusive environment. Create engaging content with AI-powered tools, from script to shareable video.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Begin by typing or pasting your DEI training content. Our Text-to-video from script capability will transform your words into a powerful video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Virtual Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your message, ensuring visual representation that resonates with your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Accessibility Features
Enhance inclusivity and accessibility by automatically generating Subtitles/captions, making your training comprehensive for everyone.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your DEI training video and utilize our Export and Share options to easily distribute it across your organization, promoting an inclusive environment.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an AI video generator for creating impactful DEI training videos. Generate diverse and inclusive employee training content to foster an equitable workplace.

Cultivate an Inclusive Culture

.

Produce inspiring AI-generated videos that promote empathy and understanding, fostering a truly inclusive and equitable workplace environment.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video generator simplify DEI training video creation?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform transforms text scripts into engaging DEI training videos by leveraging advanced text-to-video technology and realistic AI avatars. This streamlines the process, allowing for efficient diversity training video generation without complex production.

Can I customize diversity training videos with my organization's branding using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust Custom Branding Controls, allowing you to integrate your company logo, colors, and fonts directly into your diversity training videos. This ensures your employee training content aligns perfectly with your brand identity for an inclusive environment.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure DEI videos are accessible and globally relevant?

HeyGen supports multilingual voiceovers, captions, and subtitles, making your DEI video creation accessible to a wider audience and fostering diverse representation. These features are crucial for effective global training and internal communication strategies.

Is HeyGen's platform suitable for producing a variety of employee training videos, beyond just DEI content?

Absolutely. While excellent for DEI video creation, HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator capable of producing a wide range of employee training and internal communication videos. Our templates and AI avatars can support various learning objectives efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo