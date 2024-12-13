DEI Onboarding Video Generator for Engaging Training

Transform your DEI training with our onboarding video generator, leveraging Text-to-video from script for engaging content.

Develop a 1-minute video for new hires introducing your company's core DEI principles, featuring a diverse AI avatar delivering a welcoming message in a warm, professional tone against a clean, modern background, demonstrating HeyGen's powerful AI avatars feature to create engaging content swiftly for your DEI onboarding video generator needs.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second educational video targeting HR teams, showcasing how to articulate complex DEI concepts into clear, actionable steps for 'onboarding videos', utilizing the text-to-video from script capability to transform detailed policy documents into a dynamic, informative presentation with a friendly, articulate voiceover and supporting graphics.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 2-minute comprehensive training module for global employees on inclusive communication, featuring an instructor with clear vocal delivery and subtle background music, using HeyGen's voiceover generation to offer multilingual audio tracks, ensuring all new team members can access and understand vital DEI initiatives.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 45-second quick guide for HR professionals demonstrating how to customize existing 'templates & scenes' to create unique micro-learning content for employee training, highlighting HeyGen's media library/stock support with bright, energetic visuals and upbeat, motivational audio to empower users with efficient AI tools for rapid content deployment.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a DEI onboarding video generator Works

Create impactful and inclusive onboarding videos that reflect your company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, welcoming every new hire effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by crafting your DEI-focused onboarding script. Utilize our text-to-video generator to transform your written content into an engaging narrative that promotes inclusive messages.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your video by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars. Customize them within various scenes to visually represent your company's values and create an engaging experience for new employees.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Brand Elements
Add compelling narration using our voiceover generation feature, choosing from a variety of professional AI voices. Integrate your branded elements like logos and colors to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your high-quality DEI onboarding video. Utilize our aspect-ratio resizing and export options to prepare your video for any platform, complete with automatic captions for accessibility.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Foster an Inclusive Company Culture

Craft inspiring DEI onboarding videos that effectively communicate company values, making new employees feel welcome and promoting a sense of belonging.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance DEI onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers HR teams to create engaging and inclusive diversity training videos with customizable AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers, ensuring all new employees feel welcome and informed, effectively serving as a DEI onboarding video generator.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen is a robust text-to-video generator that transforms text prompts into high-quality AI-generated video. It includes advanced editing tools, AI voices, and script generation capabilities, making video production efficient and scalable for AI-driven video content.

Can I customize the AI videos generated by HeyGen for my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including a wide array of templates, customizable scenes, and branded elements like logos and colors. You can also integrate your own media library for a unique visual identity.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of employee training videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of making effective onboarding videos and employee training content. With pre-made video templates and drag-and-drop editing tools, businesses can quickly generate professional video storytelling without extensive video editing expertise.

