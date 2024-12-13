Create Stunning Videos with Decor Video Maker

Effortlessly craft professional interior design ads using our drag and drop online video editor with AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Create a stunning 60-second interior design ad that showcases your brand's creativity and elegance. Targeted at potential clients and design aficionados, this video leverages HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to craft a compelling narrative. The sleek, modern visuals are enhanced with dynamic subtitles, ensuring your message is clear and engaging across all devices.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second professional video that highlights your decor expertise. Ideal for social media influencers and content creators, this video utilizes HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your presentation. The vibrant, high-definition visuals are paired with a custom voice-over, making your content stand out in a crowded digital landscape.
Prompt 3
Showcase your design skills with a 45-second online video editor tutorial, perfect for aspiring decorators and DIY enthusiasts. This video demonstrates HeyGen's drag and drop functionality, allowing users to effortlessly create stunning visuals. The tutorial's clean, minimalist style is enhanced by clear, concise subtitles, ensuring viewers can easily follow along and replicate the process.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Decor Video Maker

Create stunning interior design ad videos with ease using our online video editor.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by drafting a compelling script for your decor video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual masterpiece.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visual Elements
Select from a wide range of stock images and media in HeyGen's library to enhance your video. This step ensures your video is visually appealing and aligned with your design theme.
3
Step 3
Add Voice-Over and Subtitles
Enhance your video by generating a professional voice-over and adding subtitles. HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitle features make this process quick and easy.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it across social media platforms. HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing ensures your video looks great everywhere.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators to craft stunning decor videos with ease, leveraging advanced video editing software to produce professional content for social media platforms. Utilize our online video editor to seamlessly integrate stock images, add subtitles, and enhance your videos with voice-over capabilities.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your interior design projects and client transformations through compelling video storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create professional videos for interior design ads?

HeyGen offers a powerful interior design ad video maker that allows you to create professional videos with ease. Utilize our drag-and-drop interface, stock images, and customizable templates to craft visually stunning ads that captivate your audience.

What features does HeyGen's online video editor offer for decor video creation?

HeyGen's online video editor is equipped with features like AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and voiceover generation, making it an ideal tool for creating engaging decor videos. Enhance your projects with our media library and branding controls for a polished finish.

Can I add subtitles to my videos using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily add subtitles or captions to your videos, ensuring accessibility and engagement across various social media platforms. This feature is seamlessly integrated into our video editing software.

Does HeyGen support voice-over generation for my video projects?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides voice-over generation capabilities, allowing you to add professional narration to your videos. This feature, combined with our aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensures your content is ready for any platform.

