dealership promo video generator: Create Stunning Car Ads

Quickly create custom dealership promo videos with Text-to-video from script to boost sales and engage customers.

Produce a vibrant 45-second video targeting dealership marketing managers, showcasing how HeyGen acts as a premier dealership promo video generator. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring dynamic cuts of various car models and showroom interiors, complemented by an upbeat, professional soundtrack and an energetic voiceover. Highlight the ease of use with "Templates & scenes" to quickly create engaging promotional content.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create an innovative 60-second video for dealerships seeking cutting-edge marketing, demonstrating how AI avatars revolutionize car promo videos. The visual aesthetic should be clean and futuristic, illustrating AI avatars professionally presenting new car features or customer testimonials, accompanied by smooth transitions and a friendly, informative voiceover. Emphasize the power of "AI avatars" to personalize and scale your dealership's messaging.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 1-minute 30-second explainer video designed for dealership sales and training departments, illustrating HeyGen's capability as a powerful dealership ad video generator for specific models or features. The visual presentation should be clear and instructional, featuring high-quality product shots alongside elegant on-screen text animations, supported by an authoritative and precise voiceover with subtle background music. Focus on the efficiency of "Text-to-video from script" for rapid content creation.
Example Prompt 3
Design a fast-paced 30-second social media ad for dealerships aiming to maximize their online presence, positioning HeyGen as the ultimate promo video maker for multi-platform distribution. Visually, this should be highly engaging with rapid cuts of vehicles in diverse settings, leveraging trendy background music and a concise, impactful voiceover. Showcase how "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" allows for seamless adaptation across various social media platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Dealership Promo Video Generator Works

Create compelling dealership promo videos effortlessly, boosting engagement and showcasing your inventory with our intuitive AI video editor.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from professionally-designed templates tailored for dealerships, or paste your script to leverage our Text-to-video from script feature for a quick start.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Easily upload and edit your videos, images, and text to highlight specific car models, promotions, or dealership features. Utilize editing tools to craft custom videos that resonate with your audience.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI
Elevate your promo video by adding AI avatars to present key information or generate natural-sounding voiceovers. Leverage AI-powered tools to make your message dynamic and engaging.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, then download or share directly to your social media platforms. Reach a wider audience and drive interest in your dealership.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Testimonials

Produce authentic and engaging video testimonials from satisfied car buyers to build trust and credibility for your dealership.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create dealership promo videos?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI Video Editor and dealership promo video generator, allowing you to create captivating Car Promo Videos effortlessly. You can leverage AI-powered tools to generate dynamic video marketing content for your automotive campaigns.

Does HeyGen support AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities?

Yes, HeyGen features advanced AI avatars and robust Text-to-video from a script functionality, streamlining your content creation process. These AI-powered tools enable you to transform plain text into engaging visual narratives quickly.

Can I customize my dealership ad videos using HeyGen's templates?

Absolutely. HeyGen's online editor offers a variety of professionally designed Video Templates and powerful editing tools, along with Branding controls. This allows you to fully customize your dealership ad videos, ensuring they align perfectly with your brand identity.

What output options does HeyGen offer for video marketing?

HeyGen provides flexible output options, including Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, to optimize your videos for various social media platforms. This ensures your video marketing content looks professional and performs well across all your distribution channels.

