Dealership Ad Video Generator: Boost Sales with AI

Attract more buyers and boost your dealership's sales by creating stunning video ads quickly with professional AI avatars.

Craft a 1-minute video introducing the newest electric vehicle model, targeting tech-savvy potential car buyers interested in innovation. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring dynamic shots of the car against a minimalist background, complemented by an energetic, synth-driven audio track. This promotional content can effectively utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to generate compelling narratives, complemented by "AI avatars" to present key specifications and benefits, demonstrating the power of an "AI Car Video Generator".

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a 30-second rapid-fire promotional video for a weekend sales event, aimed at budget-conscious local community members looking for great deals. The visual aesthetic should be bright and dynamic, incorporating quick cuts and vibrant color overlays, paired with an upbeat, catchy jingle to create excitement. Leveraging HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" allows for quick assembly of this "car sales video maker" content, ensuring a polished look even on a tight schedule.
Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second testimonial-style video showcasing a dealership's exceptional customer service, intended for new and returning customers prioritizing trust and reliability. The visual presentation should be warm and authentic, featuring genuine smiles and comfortable dealership environments, underscored by a friendly, reassuring background melody. HeyGen's advanced "Voiceover generation" capabilities can articulate customer satisfaction stories convincingly, further enhanced by accurate "Subtitles/captions" for maximum accessibility, adding a layer of "customization" to highlight unique offerings.
Prompt 3
Develop a 1-minute 30-second inventory spotlight video for certified pre-owned vehicles, targeting value-driven consumers browsing for dependable used cars. The visual style should be clean and informative, presenting each car with clear exterior and interior shots, accompanied by a subtle, professional background track. This "dealerships" focused video can make excellent use of HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support" for supplementary B-roll, and its "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature ensures the video is perfectly optimized for various social media platforms, leveraging an "AI-powered" approach to efficient content creation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Dealership Ad Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create stunning car dealership promo videos with AI-powered tools. Boost your automotive marketing and engage customers with professional, customized content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by selecting from a range of professional "templates & scenes" or start with your own script for a fresh automotive ad.
2
Step 2
Apply Branding
Tailor your video with unique "branding controls", adding your dealership's logo and custom colors to maintain a consistent brand identity.
3
Step 3
Add AI Talent
Enhance your message by integrating lifelike "AI avatars" to speak your script, bringing a professional touch to your car sales video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your ad by reviewing and adding subtitles, then "export" it in various aspect ratios for platforms like YouTube and TikTok to reach your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers dealerships to quickly create engaging, AI-powered ad videos, optimizing automotive marketing for enhanced customer engagement and sales across platforms.

Showcasing Customer Testimonials

.

Create authentic customer success story videos and testimonials to build trust and credibility for your dealership's brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of car sales videos for dealerships?

HeyGen utilizes its AI-powered platform to streamline the production of engaging car sales videos. Dealerships can leverage an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and realistic AI avatars to quickly generate professional and effective automotive marketing content.

Can I customize dealership ad videos with my brand elements using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly integrate your dealership's logo, brand colors, and dynamic text animations into every online video ad. You can also start with professional templates and customize them to fit your specific needs.

What AI features does HeyGen provide for creating impactful automotive marketing videos?

HeyGen enhances automotive marketing with advanced AI features such as lifelike AI avatars and high-quality Text-to-Speech for natural voiceovers. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI Car Video Generator will bring your message to life with professional video production.

How can HeyGen help optimize dealership promotional videos for various social media platforms?

HeyGen allows you to create promotional videos that are perfectly optimized for diverse platforms, including popular social media channels. You can easily adjust aspect ratios and export your high-quality content, ensuring your dealership's message looks impeccable wherever it's shared.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo