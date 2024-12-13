Craft a 1-minute video introducing the newest electric vehicle model, targeting tech-savvy potential car buyers interested in innovation. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring dynamic shots of the car against a minimalist background, complemented by an energetic, synth-driven audio track. This promotional content can effectively utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to generate compelling narratives, complemented by "AI avatars" to present key specifications and benefits, demonstrating the power of an "AI Car Video Generator".

