Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Deal Video Maker Works

Quickly create compelling promotional videos that capture attention and drive action, making your deals irresistible with AI-powered ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or generating a compelling script for your deal video. Leverage our platform's text-to-video from script capability to effortlessly transform your text into a visual narrative, laying the groundwork for your promotional message.
2
Step 2
Select Visual Elements
Choose from a rich library of templates & scenes or build your own to visually represent your deal. Enhance your video with an AI avatar or stock media from our comprehensive library, ensuring your promotion is engaging and professional.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers & Subtitles
Bring your script to life with high-quality voiceover generation in various languages and accents. Add dynamic subtitles to maximize accessibility and engagement, ensuring your deal reaches every viewer clearly and effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Apply final touches like branding controls or aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your video perfectly suits your distribution channels. Export your polished content, ready to highlight your special offers across all platforms.

HeyGen revolutionizes the deal video maker process, enabling easy video creation for impactful promo videos. Quickly generate professional marketing videos to highlight your best offers and captivate your audience.

Customer Success Stories for Deals

Leverage AI videos to feature compelling customer success stories, building trust and credibility around your deals to encourage purchases.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging promo videos?

HeyGen makes it incredibly easy to create promo videos and marketing videos through intuitive tools. With AI avatars and simple text prompts, you can generate generative media that captures attention for your campaigns.

Can I use HeyGen to develop custom video content for my brand?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to develop custom video content using a variety of video templates and branding controls. You can quickly personalize videos with your logo and colors, ensuring your brand identity shines through in every marketing video.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for enhanced video creation?

HeyGen offers an AI Video Maker that brings your ideas to life by writing the script and generating realistic voiceovers. You can also easily add subtitles, ensuring your promotional videos are accessible and impactful.

Is HeyGen suitable for producing various types of deal videos?

Yes, HeyGen is a versatile online video maker perfect for any deal video maker needs, from product launches to special offers. Our platform simplifies the entire video creation process, allowing you to quickly edit and export professional marketing videos.

