Powerful Deal Video Maker for Instant Promotions
Create stunning promo videos and marketing videos effortlessly. Our platform offers powerful text-to-video from script functionality for quick content generation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the deal video maker process, enabling easy video creation for impactful promo videos. Quickly generate professional marketing videos to highlight your best offers and captivate your audience.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly create high-performing promotional videos and ads with AI to showcase your deals and offers effectively, driving conversions effortlessly.
Engaging Social Media Promotions.
Produce captivating social media videos and clips in minutes to amplify your deal announcements and reach a wider, engaged audience online.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging promo videos?
HeyGen makes it incredibly easy to create promo videos and marketing videos through intuitive tools. With AI avatars and simple text prompts, you can generate generative media that captures attention for your campaigns.
Can I use HeyGen to develop custom video content for my brand?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to develop custom video content using a variety of video templates and branding controls. You can quickly personalize videos with your logo and colors, ensuring your brand identity shines through in every marketing video.
What advanced features does HeyGen offer for enhanced video creation?
HeyGen offers an AI Video Maker that brings your ideas to life by writing the script and generating realistic voiceovers. You can also easily add subtitles, ensuring your promotional videos are accessible and impactful.
Is HeyGen suitable for producing various types of deal videos?
Yes, HeyGen is a versatile online video maker perfect for any deal video maker needs, from product launches to special offers. Our platform simplifies the entire video creation process, allowing you to quickly edit and export professional marketing videos.