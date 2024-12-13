Deal Overview Video Maker: Create Impactful Videos

Elevate your deal overviews with engaging AI avatars to present your key insights clearly and professionally.

372/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine developing a 60-second in-depth deal overview for business development managers to present new investment opportunities to stakeholders. This video should adopt a sophisticated, corporate aesthetic, featuring smooth transitions and data visualization. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform detailed reports into a compelling narrative, delivered by a professional AI avatar.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 30-second short video targeted at marketing teams, showcasing the ease of creating a product demo video for a new deal structure. The visual and audio style should be upbeat and highly visual, using HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance on-screen graphics, while clear subtitles/captions ensure accessibility and reinforce key takeaways.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 50-second deal overview that simplifies complex terms for executives, emphasizing the deal's strategic benefits. The visual style should be minimalist and polished, with a warm, authoritative AI voice. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure the video is optimized for various presentation platforms, maintaining a high-quality, professional appearance for any audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Deal Overview Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging deal overview videos in just four simple steps to inform stakeholders and close deals faster.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Begin your deal overview by selecting a professional video template from our diverse library, providing a quick and effective starting point for your content.
2
Step 2
Generate AI Voiceover
Elevate your deal overview video by generating a high-quality AI voiceover from your script, ensuring clear and engaging narration for your content.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Ensure your deal overview video reflects your brand by utilizing branding controls to add your logo, specific colors, and other on-brand elements.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your deal overview video by selecting the desired aspect ratio and then export it for seamless sharing with your team or clients, streamlining your video marketing efforts.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Trust with Customer Success Videos

.

Develop powerful customer success stories using engaging AI videos, providing social proof and reinforcing the value of your deals to prospective clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video marketing efforts?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video maker, empowering users to produce compelling creative content efficiently. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities, alongside a rich library of video templates, to craft engaging visuals for your video marketing strategy.

What types of professional videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is a versatile platform designed to create professional videos such as explainer videos, promo videos, and product demo videos. You can also generate impactful deal overview videos, ensuring all content is on-brand with custom branding controls.

Does HeyGen offer tools for easy video creation and customization?

Yes, HeyGen features a user-friendly interface with a powerful drag-and-drop editor, simplifying video creation. You can easily add subtitles, utilize a comprehensive media library of stock photos and videos, and apply branding controls to maintain a consistent look.

How does HeyGen facilitate efficient content production?

HeyGen streamlines content production through features like screen and camera recording, automated voiceover generation, and subtitle capabilities. It also supports aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms, ensuring your videos are ready for diverse distribution channels.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo