Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 45-second explainer video for educators and corporate trainers introducing a complex software feature. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and instructional, employing clear on-screen graphics and a calm, authoritative narrator. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to efficiently translate your written content into an accessible and effective video using existing video templates.
Produce a vibrant 15-second social media reel aimed at engaging young content creators looking to quickly share trending topics. The video requires a fast-paced, trendy visual aesthetic with energetic background music and an enthusiastic voiceover. Employ HeyGen's voiceover generation to quickly add dynamic audio to your rapid video creation, ensuring maximum impact on various platforms.
Craft a concise 60-second corporate announcement for brand managers, ensuring consistent on-brand videos across all communications. The video's visual design should be polished and professional, featuring corporate branding elements and a confident, authoritative spoken tone. Utilize HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to enhance accessibility and reach for your AI video generator output, maintaining brand integrity.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Impact Deal Presentations.
Leverage AI to quickly generate compelling video presentations that effectively communicate deal specifics and benefits.
Highlight Deal Value and Success.
Produce engaging AI videos that vividly illustrate the potential for client success and the compelling value of your proposed deals.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enable creative control over AI video production?
HeyGen empowers users with extensive creative control in AI video generation through customizable AI avatars and a robust drag-and-drop editor. You can easily create unique, on-brand videos by personalizing avatars, adjusting backgrounds, and utilizing various visual elements to match your vision.
Can HeyGen help create engaging marketing videos quickly?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides a wide array of professional video templates that accelerate the video creation process for marketing videos. Its intuitive interface allows for rapid content assembly, ensuring you can produce high-quality videos efficiently.
What features does HeyGen offer for transforming text into video content?
HeyGen excels at turning text into video, offering advanced text-to-video capabilities. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI video maker will generate realistic voiceovers and synchronize them with your chosen AI avatars and scenes for seamless video production.
Is HeyGen suitable for producing on-brand product videos?
Yes, HeyGen is ideal for creating professional, on-brand videos, including product video maker content. It offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate logos, brand colors, and custom fonts, ensuring every video aligns perfectly with your brand identity and exports as a high-resolution video.