Craft a dynamic 45-second tutorial video demonstrating a quick trick to boost data entry efficiency, specifically for busy professionals seeking streamlined workflows. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring crisp screen captures and bold text overlays, complemented by an energetic, clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to quickly generate the narration, and incorporate a friendly "AI avatar" to guide viewers through the "data entry tutorial" process, making it an engaging and informative experience.

