Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In a 60-second narrative, dive into the technical prowess of a video editor tailored for digital marketers. This video is crafted for professionals seeking a robust video creation tool to enhance their brand's online presence. The sleek and modern visual style is paired with a professional voiceover, demonstrating the power of screen recording and aspect-ratio resizing. The video concludes with a call to action, encouraging viewers to leverage these tools for impactful social media sharing.
Prompt 2
Embark on a 30-second animated journey designed for educators and trainers. This video, with its playful and engaging visual style, introduces the animated video maker feature, perfect for creating captivating educational content. The narrative highlights the use of video templates and AI animation, making it an ideal choice for those looking to simplify complex topics. The cheerful soundtrack and clear subtitles ensure the message is accessible to a wide audience.
Prompt 3
Experience a 90-second technical walkthrough aimed at small business owners and entrepreneurs. This video, with a clean and informative visual style, focuses on the comprehensive capabilities of a video creation tool. It emphasizes the use of text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, showcasing how these features can streamline content production. The calm and authoritative narration guides viewers through the process, making it an invaluable resource for those looking to enhance their digital marketing strategies.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use the Dashboard Video Maker

Effortlessly create stunning videos online with our intuitive video creation tool.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of video templates available in the dashboard video maker. These templates are designed to help you quickly create videos online with a professional touch.
2
Step 2
Add Voiceover for Personalization
Enhance your video by adding a voiceover. Use our voiceover generation feature to give your video a unique and personalized touch, making it more engaging for your audience.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Animation for Dynamic Content
Bring your video to life by applying AI animation. This feature allows you to create animated videos that captivate viewers with smooth and dynamic visuals.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in your desired format and share it directly on social media platforms. Our social media sharing feature ensures your content reaches your audience effortlessly.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's dashboard video maker enhance my creative projects?

HeyGen's dashboard video maker offers a seamless way to create videos online with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide array of video templates. This tool empowers you to bring your creative vision to life effortlessly.

What features does HeyGen's video editor provide for technical users?

HeyGen's video editor is equipped with advanced features like voiceover generation, screen recording, and AI animation, making it a powerful video creation tool for technical users seeking precision and flexibility.

Can I use HeyGen to create animated videos with ease?

Yes, HeyGen's animated video maker allows you to craft engaging animations using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, ensuring your content stands out with minimal effort.

Does HeyGen support social media sharing for my videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen facilitates easy social media sharing by offering aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your videos are optimized for various platforms.

