AI Training Video Generator: Create Engaging Courses Fast

Create engaging and effective training videos effortlessly. Our AI avatars bring your content to life, ensuring a streamlined workflow and better learning outcomes.

409/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second how-to guide for IT professionals, illustrating the creation of quick software tutorials using HeyGen. Employ a dynamic visual style, similar to screen recordings, paired with a friendly, conversational AI voiceover. This video should highlight the use of customizable templates and the automatic generation of subtitles/captions to enhance understanding and accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute video targeting HR departments and employee onboarding specialists, focusing on creating engaging experiences for new hires. The video should feature modern, upbeat visuals with diverse AI avatars welcoming new team members, complemented by an encouraging voiceover generated through HeyGen's "Voiceover generation." This emphasizes the power of AI avatars in personalized onboarding.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 45-second promotional video for business managers seeking to optimize video creation, showcasing HeyGen as a generative AI platform. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, conveying cost and time efficiency, with a confident, concise AI voice. Demonstrate how "Text-to-video from script" rapidly produces high-quality content, easily adaptable for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Our AI Training Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your training materials into professional and engaging AI-powered videos, saving valuable time and resources for your team.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script or Content
Begin by entering your training content or script into the text editor. Our platform uses this input to power your AI training video creation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your training, and select an AI voiceover that matches your brand's tone and style.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with elements from our media library, and apply your branding controls including logos, colors, and background music.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
Once finalized, generate your high-quality training video. Easily export it in various aspect ratios and share it with your team or audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex DAO Concepts

.

Transform intricate DAO governance, technical, or procedural topics into clear, easy-to-understand training videos that enhance member comprehension.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate AI-powered video creation for training?

HeyGen is a generative AI platform that transforms text into video, enabling users to create professional training videos using AI avatars and advanced text-to-speech technology, streamlining the entire video production process.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing workflows to streamline video production?

Yes, HeyGen supports a streamlined workflow by allowing users to convert scripts into video, integrate with tools like ChatGPT, and utilize customizable templates, significantly enhancing efficiency for L&D teams and employee onboarding initiatives.

What customization options are available for AI avatars and video content within HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for AI avatars and video content, including branding controls, a rich media library, and the ability to create Custom Avatar Clones for highly personalized and engaging training videos.

Does HeyGen offer features to create multilingual and accessible training videos?

Yes, HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-speech technology and automatic subtitles/captions to facilitate the creation of multilingual training videos, enhancing accessibility and reach for diverse audiences without needing mics, cameras, or actors.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo