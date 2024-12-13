Imagine creating a vibrant, 30-second social media sensation designed for Gen Z, featuring quirky dance moves set to a trending sound. Your goal is to make a shareable meme using our intuitive dance video maker, incorporating bold graphics and snappy text. With HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, you can easily add dynamic on-screen text to amplify the humor and engagement for your social content, ensuring every viewer gets the joke.

Generate Video