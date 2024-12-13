Create an engaging 30-second promo video designed for prospective students and their parents, highlighting the versatility and joy of a dance teacher's diverse choreography. The visual style should be vibrant and energetic, featuring quick cuts of dancers in various styles set to an upbeat, contemporary music track, emphasizing the fun and welcoming atmosphere of the dance class. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a professional and captivating introduction to the studio.

