Create a vibrant 30-second promo video for a local dance studio, designed to attract new students, especially children and teens, to upcoming classes. The visual style should be energetic and colorful, featuring quick cuts of dancers in various styles like ballet, hip-hop, and jazz, set to an upbeat, contemporary pop soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble dynamic sequences that highlight the studio's fun and welcoming atmosphere, making it a compelling introduction to the world of dance.

