An engaging 1-minute instructional video is requested, targeting aspiring dancers eager to learn fundamental dance techniques. Its visual style should be bright and clean, prominently featuring an AI avatar executing various moves with dynamic camera angles. To complement this, an upbeat, modern electronic track will provide the audio backdrop, alongside a clear voiceover explaining each step. This project will heavily utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation for a polished and educational delivery.

