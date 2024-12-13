A Dallas video maker needs a vibrant 30-second introductory video to attract local businesses seeking professional video production. This short clip should feature dynamic shots of their team in action and examples of their work, presented with a sleek, modern visual style and an energetic background track. Targeting potential small to medium-sized business clients in the DFW metroplex, the video should utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to narrate the company's unique selling propositions clearly and professionally.

Generate Video