Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker
Effortlessly produce engaging content using AI avatars and customizable video templates for your social media and branding needs.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For technical enthusiasts aiming to streamline their video creation process, this 90-second video prompt focuses on using HeyGen's drag and drop feature and screen recording capabilities. Ideal for educators and trainers, this narrative guides you through creating informative content with a professional touch. The visual style is clean and minimalistic, emphasizing clarity and precision, while the audio is clear and instructional, making it perfect for tutorial videos.
Engage your audience with a 45-second branding video that highlights your unique style using HeyGen's media library and stock support. This prompt is tailored for marketing professionals and small business owners who want to create visually stunning content that stands out. The visual style is sleek and modern, incorporating high-quality stock images and dynamic text overlays. The audio is smooth and professional, enhancing the overall brand message.
Collaborate with your team to produce a 75-second video update using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, designed for project managers and team leaders. This prompt emphasizes the importance of clear communication and effective collaboration. The visual style is structured and organized, with a focus on easy-to-follow sequences and informative graphics. The audio is authoritative and confident, ensuring your updates are delivered with impact.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers users to effortlessly create daily update videos with its intuitive video maker, leveraging AI tools and video templates for seamless video creation. Enhance your social media presence and engage your audience with high-quality, branded content.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating social media videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI-powered video editor and templates.
Boost Training Engagement with AI.
Enhance training sessions by creating dynamic and engaging videos that improve retention and participation.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create videos efficiently?
HeyGen offers a seamless video creation experience with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of video templates. You can easily incorporate AI avatars and voiceover generation to bring your creative vision to life.
What features does HeyGen's video editor provide?
HeyGen's video editor is equipped with advanced tools like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and screen recording. It also supports aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your videos are ready for any platform.
Can I use HeyGen for branding my videos?
Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to customize your videos with branding controls, including adding your logo and selecting brand-specific colors. This ensures your content is consistent and professional across all social media channels.
Does HeyGen support collaboration on video projects?
Yes, HeyGen facilitates collaboration by allowing multiple users to work on video projects simultaneously. With access to a comprehensive media library and stock images, your team can efficiently create engaging content together.