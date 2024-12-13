Imagine a 45-second cybersecurity alert video maker scenario targeting general internet users and corporate employees, where a character unknowingly clicks a malicious link, leading to a quick, dramatic reveal of a data compromise. The visual style should be sleek and modern with digital overlays and a sense of growing urgency, complemented by a serious, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's capabilities to emphasize the gravity of the situation and the immediate steps to take.

