Your Go-To Customer Welcome Video Maker for Easy Onboarding

Streamline your customer onboarding process and quickly create professional videos using AI avatars and ready-to-use templates.

Imagine a new customer just signed up for your service. Craft a warm and engaging 45-second customer welcome video using HeyGen's AI avatars, addressing them directly with a friendly tone. The visual style should be bright and modern, incorporating your brand colors, accompanied by uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's video templates to quickly get started, making it feel like a personal greeting from your team to enhance their initial experience.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Customer Welcome Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized customer welcome videos to onboard new clients with professional flair, ensuring a memorable first impression.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start with a Script
Begin your welcome video by choosing from our diverse range of expertly designed "video templates". This uses HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to provide a quick and professional starting point.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Welcome with AI Avatars
Personalize your message by selecting from a variety of lifelike "AI avatars" to deliver a friendly and engaging greeting tailored to your brand, ensuring a unique welcome experience.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Music and Voice-Overs
Elevate your welcome video with a curated selection of "music" from our extensive media library. Utilize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to add clear, professional narration in multiple languages.
4
Step 4
Export Your Professional Video
Review your creation and use HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature to download your "professional videos" in the perfect format, ready to share and delight your new customers.

Use Cases

Elevate your customer welcome experience with HeyGen's AI Onboarding Video Maker. Easily create professional videos and engaging intros using diverse video templates and AI avatars, making every new customer feel valued from day one.

Accelerate product onboarding and education

.

Expand your customer education content with AI-powered videos, making complex product features easily understandable for new users globally.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my customer welcome videos?

HeyGen is a leading customer welcome video maker that transforms how you engage new clients. Utilize our advanced AI avatars and diverse video templates to deliver professional videos that make a lasting first impression.

Can I easily create intros and professional videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as an intuitive intro maker, allowing you to produce professional videos with a simple drag-and-drop interface. You can effortlessly integrate brand logos to maintain consistent branding and polish.

What advanced editing features does HeyGen offer for video creation?

As a comprehensive video editor, HeyGen provides robust features like multi-language support and professional voice-overs. Enhance your videos further by leveraging our lifelike AI avatars to deliver your message globally.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating AI onboarding videos and product tutorials?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal AI Onboarding Video Maker, perfect for producing compelling product tutorials and training content. Explore our range of video templates and get started free to see how simple it is to create impactful visuals.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo