Customer Walkthrough Video Generator: Create Engaging Demos

Transform your scripts into dynamic tutorial videos using Text-to-video, making complex features clear for customers.

Create a 45-second, sleek and modern product tour video designed for prospective B2B clients, showcasing how our customer walkthrough video generator simplifies complex software explanations. Use a confident, upbeat audio style with professional voiceover generation to highlight key features and benefits, ensuring a premium feel.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a friendly and approachable 30-second explainer video aimed at small business owners new to AI, demonstrating the ease of creating a quick tutorial video using our platform. Employ an AI avatar to guide viewers through the process with clear, concise language and a light, encouraging audio style.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second comprehensive product tour video for new enterprise software users, illustrating how our walkthrough video maker transforms onboarding. Utilize customizable templates and scenes to maintain a clean UI, with a calm, informative audio style to clearly articulate each step and feature.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic and engaging 20-second explainer video targeting social media marketers, showcasing how our customer walkthrough video generator quickly produces shareable content. Leverage text-to-video from script to create rapid-fire visuals synced with trending background music, ensuring a fast-paced, concise delivery.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a customer walkthrough video generator works

Easily create engaging, professional customer walkthrough videos that educate and onboard your audience, showcasing features with clarity and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting your walkthrough script or leverage AI for text-to-video from script generation, detailing each product step with precision.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Presenter
Select an AI avatar from our diverse library to serve as your on-screen guide, enhancing engagement and personalization for your viewers.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover
Produce a clear, professional voiceover using our voiceover generation feature to narrate your walkthrough with accuracy and a natural tone.
4
Step 4
Apply Subtitles
Enhance accessibility for all audiences by easily adding subtitles/captions to your customer walkthrough video, ensuring universal understanding.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Share Product Walkthroughs on Social Media

.

Quickly generate compelling explainer videos and product walkthroughs optimized for social media, expanding your reach and engaging your audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging customer walkthrough videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce professional customer walkthrough videos and explainer videos effortlessly. Utilize AI avatars, Text-to-video capabilities, and customizable video templates to showcase features effectively, enhancing your customer onboarding process.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for making product tour videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI features like realistic AI avatars and Text-to-video from script to streamline the creation of compelling product tour videos. This generative AI platform makes it simple to add professional voiceovers and subtitles automatically.

Can I customize my tutorial videos to match my brand identity with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your tutorial videos. You can leverage customizable video templates and strong branding controls to ensure your content aligns perfectly with your marketing strategy, including custom logos and brand colors.

Is HeyGen suitable for generating various types of marketing videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile video editor and generative AI platform designed for creating diverse content, from explainer videos and tutorial videos to product tours. Its features, including AI voice generation and rich media support, enhance your overall marketing strategy.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo