Customer Tutorial Video Maker: Create Engaging How-To Videos
Turn your guides into compelling how-to videos effortlessly. Generate professional, step-by-step instructions with seamless text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute how-to video tailored for internal employee training on a new CRM system, aiming for a friendly yet highly professional video style with an engaging conversational tone. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to structure the content effectively, simplifying complex workflows into easily digestible segments for the audience of new hires.
Design a 1.5-minute product video maker showcase, specifically for prospective customers interested in a smart home device, featuring sleek visuals and crisp, clean audio that highlights key functionalities. Ensure this tutorial video provides clear usage demonstrations, enhanced by HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to boost accessibility and understanding even in sound-off environments.
Create a dynamic 1-minute online video editor walkthrough for marketing professionals who need to quickly adapt promotional content for various platforms, showcasing efficient content repurposing. The video should have a fast-paced, modern visual style with upbeat background music, emphasizing the flexibility provided by HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimizing videos across social media and web.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Develop Educational & Tutorial Content.
Produce more how-to videos and educational content quickly, effectively reaching customers and expanding product knowledge globally.
Enhance Customer Training & Onboarding.
Improve engagement and retention in customer training videos, ensuring users quickly master your products with AI-powered content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating customer tutorial videos?
HeyGen empowers users to create professional tutorial videos effortlessly, even without prior video editing experience, through its intuitive online video editor and extensive template library. This makes HeyGen an ideal customer tutorial video maker for businesses of all sizes.
What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for customizing professional videos?
HeyGen provides robust technical capabilities to ensure your professional videos align perfectly with your brand. You can easily adjust the aspect ratio for various platforms, incorporate your branding controls, and leverage our online video editor for precise modifications, ensuring high-quality output.
Can HeyGen utilize AI to generate how-to videos efficiently?
Yes, HeyGen leverages advanced AI to streamline the creation of engaging how-to videos. You can transform scripts into compelling video content using text-to-video, incorporate realistic AI avatars, and generate natural-sounding voiceovers, making the process of delivering step-by-step instructions highly efficient.
For which platforms are HeyGen product videos optimized?
HeyGen optimizes your product videos for seamless distribution across all major platforms. Whether for social media campaigns, email marketing, or embedding on your website, our product video maker supports various aspect ratios and export options to ensure your content looks great everywhere.