An IT manager needs to create a 1.5-minute internal training material video to explain the new helpdesk system's advanced features for their team, focusing on workflow automation best practices. The target audience is internal IT support staff. The visual and audio style should be professional, clear, and direct, featuring screen recordings and a confident, explanatory voiceover. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability will be crucial for rapidly generating the precise instructions needed for this customer support tutorial.

