Customer Onboarding Video Maker: Engage & Retain Customers
Create personalized video content with AI avatars to streamline your customer onboarding process and boost engagement.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your customer onboarding with HeyGen, the ultimate AI-powered video platform. Easily create personalized, engaging onboarding videos and instructional videos using video templates, transforming your customer onboarding experience.
Enhance Customer Onboarding Training.
Utilize AI to create dynamic, personalized training videos, significantly boosting customer engagement and retention throughout the onboarding process.
Scale Onboarding Content Production.
Effortlessly generate diverse instructional onboarding content and tutorial videos, effectively reaching and educating a broader customer base.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of customer onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers businesses to create professional customer onboarding videos effortlessly using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. Its intuitive video creation tool streamlines the entire process, making complex instructional videos accessible to all.
Can HeyGen help personalize onboarding videos for different users?
Yes, HeyGen enables the generation of personalized video content, making it ideal for tailoring SaaS onboarding videos to diverse customer segments. You can easily create multiple versions to ensure each user receives relevant and engaging information.
What features does HeyGen offer for branding and consistency in onboarding content?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors directly into your onboarding videos. Utilize our customizable video templates to maintain a consistent and professional look across all your generated content.
Is it possible to produce employee onboarding videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an excellent tutorial video maker for developing comprehensive employee onboarding videos and other instructional videos. Leverage our AI avatars and voiceover generation to quickly produce engaging content for new hires.