Customer Onboarding Video Generator: Engage Users Instantly

Craft compelling onboarding videos that captivate and convert, leveraging advanced AI avatars for a personalized touch.

Create a detailed 2-minute video targeting developers and technical managers, showcasing the power of HeyGen as an AI video platform. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring an AI avatar demonstrating the platform's interface and technical workflows. The audio should be a clear, professional voiceover generation explaining advanced features, emphasizing how users can leverage AI-generated videos for complex documentation.

Develop a 90-second instructional video aimed at HR professionals and L&D specialists, demonstrating how easily high-quality onboarding videos can be created. The visual and audio style should be warm and encouraging, utilizing HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to quickly build a foundational video. Highlight the efficiency of turning a simple script into a polished video using the text-to-video from script feature, making the process accessible for all.
Imagine a 1-minute explainer video designed for customer success teams and product managers, illustrating how HeyGen acts as the ultimate customer onboarding video generator. The video should have a crisp, clear visual style, utilizing dynamic stock footage from the media library to illustrate key use cases. A calm, reassuring voice should guide viewers, with a strong emphasis on the clarity provided by automatic subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility for all users.
Produce a dynamic 45-second promotional video targeting marketing teams and content creators, showcasing HeyGen as a versatile generative AI platform. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually rich, demonstrating how easily content can be adapted across platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports. The audio should feature a compelling, energetic AI voice-over, highlighting the speed and creativity possible with AI-powered video creation.
How Customer Onboarding Video Generator Works

Create engaging, product-accurate customer onboarding videos with AI, streamlining user adoption and ensuring a seamless first experience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your existing onboarding content or type a new script. Our AI platform leverages text-to-video from script to convert your content into dynamic video scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals and Voice
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to visually guide your customers. Enhance clarity with natural AI voice-overs generated from your script.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Customization
Apply your brand's logo, colors, and fonts using our branding controls. Utilize pre-designed templates and scenes to quickly build your video.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Onboarding Video
Generate your final AI-generated video with automatically added subtitles and captions, ready for seamless integration into your customer journey.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines customer onboarding with its AI video generator. Quickly create personalized, engaging onboarding videos, boosting new user understanding and retention.

Clarify Product Features

Transform complex product features and processes into clear, digestible AI-generated video guides for seamless customer onboarding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI video platform for creating engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video platform that leverages generative AI to transform text into professional AI-generated videos. This allows users to efficiently create high-quality onboarding videos and training videos without complex video editing skills.

Can HeyGen generate video documentation or training videos efficiently?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal video creation tool for generating video documentation and training videos, including SOPs with AI. Its features streamline the process of producing clear, consistent content for employee onboarding and customer support.

What features does HeyGen offer for personalizing AI-generated videos?

HeyGen offers robust features to personalize your AI-generated videos, including a wide selection of AI avatars, custom branding controls, and multi-language support. You can also utilize various templates and a comprehensive video editor to tailor content to your specific needs.

How can I use HeyGen's AI avatars and templates to create customer onboarding videos?

With HeyGen, you can easily create compelling customer onboarding videos by selecting from diverse AI avatars and utilizing pre-designed templates. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI voice-overs will bring your content to life, providing a seamless customer onboarding video generator experience.

