Create Engaging Customer Onboarding Videos Easily
Boost user retention and adoption rates with personalized onboarding videos using AI avatars for a scalable solution.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In a 45-second onboarding video, introduce your app to a global audience with language translation and subtitles. This video is perfect for international businesses looking to boost adoption rates. The visual style is vibrant and inclusive, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure clarity and accessibility for all users.
Craft a 90-second interactive onboarding video for educational institutions aiming to enhance student engagement. This video leverages HeyGen's templates & scenes to create a scalable solution that adapts to various learning environments. The audio style is informative yet friendly, guiding students through the app's features with ease.
Develop a 30-second onboarding video for startups seeking to make a strong first impression. Targeted at young entrepreneurs, this video employs HeyGen's media library/stock support to create visually compelling content that highlights the app's unique features. The audio is upbeat and motivational, encouraging users to explore and adopt the app quickly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes customer onboarding with its video onboarding platform, offering personalized and interactive onboarding videos that boost engagement and adoption rates. By leveraging HeyGen's scalable solution, businesses can enhance user retention through dynamic call-to-actions and language translation capabilities.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Enhance customer onboarding by creating interactive learning experiences that increase user retention and engagement.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide.
Utilize HeyGen's platform to develop personalized onboarding videos that cater to diverse audiences with language translation features.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance customer onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers a powerful onboarding video maker that allows you to create personalized and interactive onboarding videos. With features like AI avatars and dynamic call-to-actions, you can boost engagement and improve user retention effectively.
What makes HeyGen a scalable solution for video onboarding?
HeyGen's video onboarding platform is designed to be a scalable solution, offering tools like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation. These features enable you to produce high-quality video content efficiently, supporting increased adoption rates across diverse audiences.
Can HeyGen support language translation in onboarding videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports language translation, allowing you to create onboarding videos that cater to a global audience. This feature, combined with subtitles and captions, ensures your content is accessible and engaging for all users.
Why choose HeyGen for creating interactive learning experiences?
HeyGen excels in creating interactive learning experiences through its customizable templates and scenes. By incorporating branding controls and media library support, you can craft engaging and visually appealing onboarding videos that resonate with your audience.